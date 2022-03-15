Newmont Corporation [NEM] Revenue clocked in at $12.22 billion, up 18.90% YTD: What’s Next?

Newmont Corporation [NYSE: NEM] price plunged by -4.10 percent to reach at -$3.15. The company report on February 24, 2022 that Newmont Reports 2021 Mineral Reserves of 93 million Gold Ounces and 65 million Gold Equivalent Ounces.

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) reported gold Mineral Reserves (reserves) of 92.8 million attributable ounces for 2021 compared to the Company’s 94.2 million ounces at the end of 2020. Newmont has significant upside to other metals, including more than 15 billion pounds of copper reserves and nearly 600 million ounces of silver reserves. In addition, reserves and resources were further strengthened with the purchase of Buenaventura’s 43.65% interest in Minera Yanacocha in February 2022, adding 2.7 million ounces of gold reserves, 11.0 million gold resources, 700 million pounds of copper reserves and 2.6 billion copper resources.1.

A sum of 10315273 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 8.39M shares. Newmont Corporation shares reached a high of $74.86 and dropped to a low of $72.3716 until finishing in the latest session at $73.74.

The one-year NEM stock forecast points to a potential downside of -7.63.

Guru’s Opinion on Newmont Corporation [NEM]:

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Newmont Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 09, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Newmont Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $81 to $69, while CIBC kept a Neutral rating on NEM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Newmont Corporation is set at 2.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for NEM in the course of the last twelve months was 67.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

NEM Stock Performance Analysis:

Newmont Corporation [NEM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.28. With this latest performance, NEM shares gained by 21.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.26 for Newmont Corporation [NEM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 65.15, while it was recorded at 76.30 for the last single week of trading, and 60.74 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Newmont Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Newmont Corporation [NEM] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.72 and a Gross Margin at +19.49. Newmont Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.10.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.71.

Newmont Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Newmont Corporation [NEM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $46,477 million, or 81.60% of NEM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NEM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 91,635,497, which is approximately -0.579% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 65,686,310 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.84 billion in NEM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.98 billion in NEM stock with ownership of nearly 1.552% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Newmont Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 547 institutional holders increased their position in Newmont Corporation [NYSE:NEM] by around 43,518,094 shares. Additionally, 484 investors decreased positions by around 34,702,559 shares, while 132 investors held positions by with 552,065,391 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 630,286,044 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NEM stock had 161 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,996,003 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 4,292,706 shares during the same period.