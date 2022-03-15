Molecular Data Inc. [MKD] Is Currently 12.07 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Molecular Data Inc. [NASDAQ: MKD] stock went on an upward path that rose over 12.07% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 7.94%. The company report on January 19, 2022 that MKD clinches two awards, industrial digitalization efforts bearing fruits.

Molecular Data Inc. (“Molecular Data” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: MKD), a leading technology-driven platform in China’s chemical industry, today announced that the Company has been awarded with the 2021 Digital Service Innovation Enterprise Award. The 2021 Innovation Impact Initiative is launched by CCID, China Electronics Information Industry Research Institute (part of the PRC’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology) and Digital Economy Magazine. This awards list is jointly released by both organizations.

On the same day, Molecular Data has been rated top 8 in the “Digitalization of the plastics industry” list. A renowned agency, the Research center of E-commerce and the E-commerce Platform jointly released this “Top 100 list for China’s industrial digitalization in 2021”.

Over the last 12 months, MKD stock dropped by -87.66%.

The market cap for the stock reached $23.77 million, with 116.05 million shares outstanding and 89.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.09M shares, MKD stock reached a trading volume of 61382042 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Molecular Data Inc. [MKD]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Molecular Data Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for MKD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.03.

MKD Stock Performance Analysis:

Molecular Data Inc. [MKD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.94. With this latest performance, MKD shares dropped by -7.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MKD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.04 for Molecular Data Inc. [MKD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1784, while it was recorded at 0.1727 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4192 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Molecular Data Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Molecular Data Inc. [MKD] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.36 and a Gross Margin at -0.13. Molecular Data Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.32.

Additionally, MKD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 137.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Molecular Data Inc. [MKD] managed to generate an average of -$251,431 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 49.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 12.55.Molecular Data Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Molecular Data Inc. [MKD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 3.80% of MKD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MKD stocks are: TB ALTERNATIVE ASSETS LTD. with ownership of 2,290,570, which is approximately -54.189% of the company’s market cap and around 10.08% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 1,106,500 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.19 million in MKD stocks shares; and GSA CAPITAL PARTNERS LLP, currently with $0.11 million in MKD stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Molecular Data Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Molecular Data Inc. [NASDAQ:MKD] by around 2,149,235 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 4,230,468 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 1,846,818 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,532,885 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MKD stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,778,461 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 1,516,093 shares during the same period.