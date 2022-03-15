Market cap of Volt Information Sciences Inc. [VOLT] reaches 129.89M – now what?

Volt Information Sciences Inc. [AMEX: VOLT] jumped around 2.86 points on Monday, while shares priced at $5.88 at the close of the session, up 94.70%. The company report on March 14, 2022 that Volt Information Sciences to be Acquired by an Affiliate of ACS Solutions.

Purchase Price of $6.00 per Share in Cash to Deliver a 99% Premium.

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (“Volt” or the “Company”) (NYSE-AMERICAN: VOLT), a global provider of staffing services, and Vega Consulting, Inc. (“Vega”), an affiliate of ACS Solutions (“ACS Solutions”), a global provider of information technology solutions and services (www.acsicorp.com), announced today that Volt and Vega have entered into a definitive merger agreement under which Volt will be acquired for $6.00 per share in cash. This per share purchase price represents a premium of 99% to the Company’s closing stock price on March 11, 2022.

Volt Information Sciences Inc. stock is now 102.06% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VOLT Stock saw the intraday high of $5.92 and lowest of $5.87 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 5.50, which means current price is +111.51% above from all time high which was touched on 03/14/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 76.79K shares, VOLT reached a trading volume of 9368943 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Volt Information Sciences Inc. [VOLT]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Volt Information Sciences Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for VOLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for VOLT in the course of the last twelve months was 6.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

How has VOLT stock performed recently?

Volt Information Sciences Inc. [VOLT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 94.70. With this latest performance, VOLT shares gained by 89.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 79.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VOLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 89.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 94.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 85.40 for Volt Information Sciences Inc. [VOLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.22, while it was recorded at 3.61 for the last single week of trading, and 3.66 for the last 200 days.

Volt Information Sciences Inc. [VOLT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Volt Information Sciences Inc. [VOLT] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.91 and a Gross Margin at +16.21. Volt Information Sciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.16.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.66, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.55.

Volt Information Sciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Insider trade positions for Volt Information Sciences Inc. [VOLT]

There are presently around $29 million, or 29.80% of VOLT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VOLT stocks are: ARCHON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 800,334, which is approximately 6.661% of the company’s market cap and around 5.30% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 772,272 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.54 million in VOLT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $3.9 million in VOLT stock with ownership of nearly -0.126% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Volt Information Sciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Volt Information Sciences Inc. [AMEX:VOLT] by around 67,951 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 944,097 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 3,924,728 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,936,776 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VOLT stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,525 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 32,805 shares during the same period.