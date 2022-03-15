Market cap of U.S. Bancorp [USB] reaches 80.12B – now what?

U.S. Bancorp [NYSE: USB] price surged by 2.47 percent to reach at $1.3. The company report on March 10, 2022 that U.S. Bank Named WNBA Changemaker and the League’s Official Bank.

The Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) announced today that U.S. Bank will become a WNBA Changemaker through a new multiyear relationship with the league. WNBA Changemakers is a collective of purpose-driven companies that harness their power to elevate women in sports and support the league’s mission around advancing diversity, equity and inclusion. As a supporter of the league, U.S. Bank will serve as the Official Bank of the WNBA. U.S. Bank will also become the official bank of future marquee events such as the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup presented by Coinbase, AT&T WNBA All-Star, and the WNBA Draft 2022 presented by State Farm®.

“U.S. Bank’s support as a WNBA Changemaker is exactly what we envisioned when we created this platform, and we are excited that U.S. Bank will share in our mission to support the players and the league in unparalleled ways,” said WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert. “One important element of this partnership was the idea to create financial education programs that will not only offer assistance to the elite athletes of the WNBA during their playing days, but also help set them up for long-term success beyond the court. U.S. Bank has shown outstanding commitment to highlighting our players as role models and community leaders, and we look forward to working together to advance the WNBA.”.

A sum of 9174992 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.53M shares. U.S. Bancorp shares reached a high of $54.65 and dropped to a low of $53.19 until finishing in the latest session at $53.95.

The one-year USB stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.31. The average equity rating for USB stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for USB shares is $65.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on USB stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for U.S. Bancorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 14, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 25, 2022, representing the official price target for U.S. Bancorp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $73 to $64, while Keefe Bruyette kept a Mkt Perform rating on USB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for U.S. Bancorp is set at 1.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for USB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 19.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for USB in the course of the last twelve months was 10.99.

U.S. Bancorp [USB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.60. With this latest performance, USB shares dropped by -8.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for USB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.01 for U.S. Bancorp [USB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.82, while it was recorded at 53.47 for the last single week of trading, and 58.03 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and U.S. Bancorp [USB] shares currently have an operating margin of +44.84. U.S. Bancorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +34.96.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.67, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.41.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for USB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for U.S. Bancorp go to 9.93%.

There are presently around $58,899 million, or 76.60% of USB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of USB stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 126,417,887, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 109,186,579 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.75 billion in USB stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $5.03 billion in USB stock with ownership of nearly 1.907% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in U.S. Bancorp stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 923 institutional holders increased their position in U.S. Bancorp [NYSE:USB] by around 41,706,760 shares. Additionally, 668 investors decreased positions by around 35,091,527 shares, while 296 investors held positions by with 1,041,889,454 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,118,687,741 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. USB stock had 212 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,957,080 shares, while 98 institutional investors sold positions of 5,695,173 shares during the same period.