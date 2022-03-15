Market cap of Organon & Co. [OGN] reaches 8.20B – now what?

Organon & Co. [NYSE: OGN] loss -9.68% or -3.47 points to close at $32.36 with a heavy trading volume of 7854829 shares. The company report on March 2, 2022 that Organon To Present at the Cowen 42nd Annual Healthcare Virtual Conference.

Organon (NYSE: OGN), announced today that Kevin Ali, Chief Executive Officer, and Matthew Walsh, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the Cowen 42nd Annual Healthcare Virtual Conference on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 9:10 a.m. EST.

Investors, analysts, members of the media and the general public are invited to watch to a live video webcast of the presentation at https://www.organon.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations/.

It opened the trading session at $35.34, the shares rose to $35.62 and dropped to $31.57, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for OGN points out that the company has recorded -4.35% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -18.75% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.11M shares, OGN reached to a volume of 7854829 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OGN shares is $40.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OGN stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Organon & Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Organon & Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on OGN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Organon & Co. is set at 1.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for OGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for OGN in the course of the last twelve months was 3.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Organon & Co. [OGN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.77. With this latest performance, OGN shares dropped by -6.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.35% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.52 for Organon & Co. [OGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.98, while it was recorded at 35.46 for the last single week of trading, and 32.61 for the last 200 days.

Organon & Co. [OGN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Organon & Co. [OGN] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.73 and a Gross Margin at +62.21. Organon & Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.43.

Organon & Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Organon & Co. [OGN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OGN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Organon & Co. go to -5.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Organon & Co. [OGN]

There are presently around $5,899 million, or 73.10% of OGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OGN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28,774,673, which is approximately -0.118% of the company’s market cap and around 0.02% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 16,900,502 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $546.9 million in OGN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $302.85 million in OGN stock with ownership of nearly 3.78% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Organon & Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 369 institutional holders increased their position in Organon & Co. [NYSE:OGN] by around 23,470,531 shares. Additionally, 595 investors decreased positions by around 15,574,224 shares, while 131 investors held positions by with 143,245,899 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 182,290,654 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OGN stock had 138 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,259,740 shares, while 174 institutional investors sold positions of 5,309,425 shares during the same period.