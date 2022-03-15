Market cap of Meten Holding Group Ltd. [METX] reaches 51.57M – now what?

Meten Holding Group Ltd. [NASDAQ: METX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -6.52% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -10.59%. The company report on March 14, 2022 that Meten Holding Group Ltd. Announces Strategic Alliance to Further Develop Metaverse Vocational Education.

Meten Holding Group Ltd. (“Meten Holding Group” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: METX), one of the leading omnichannel English language training (“ELT”) service providers in China, announced that its subsidiary, Shenzhen Meten International Education Co., Ltd.(“Shenzhen Meten”), had entered into a strategic cooperation framework agreement (the “Agreement”) on March 2, 2022 with Shenzhen Shengxue Culture Communication Co., Ltd.(“Shengxue”), an online education and training institution focusing on the improvement of academic qualifications for adults. Shenzhen Meten and Shengxue expect to cooperate in development and design of new education products and marketing activities, in an effort to develop Shenzhen Meten’s Metaverse education business.

The goal of this strategic cooperation is to help qualified job seekers find their dream jobs in the fast-evolving labor market in China. The Chinese government is vigorously supporting the development of emerging industries, including modern services industry. With the emergence of these new industries, traditional education becomes less helpful to job seekers for obtaining those skills required by enterprises. Companies tend to seek talents with professional skills, comprehensive qualities, and practical skills. We believe that the shortage of professional talents in emerging technology industries, such as Metaverse-related industries, will gradually expand. On the other hand, as a result of the Chinese government’s promotion of favorable policies and an increasing demand, the market size of the vocational education industry continues to increase year by year in China. According to data published by Qianzhan Industry Institute, the size of China’s vocational education market was RMB653 billion (approximately $103 billion) in 2021.

Over the last 12 months, METX stock dropped by -95.00%. The one-year Meten Holding Group Ltd. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 95.0. The average equity rating for METX stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $51.57 million, with 341.14 million shares outstanding and 315.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 16.18M shares, METX stock reached a trading volume of 15259411 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Meten Holding Group Ltd. [METX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for METX shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on METX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Meten Holding Group Ltd. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for METX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.60.

METX Stock Performance Analysis:

Meten Holding Group Ltd. [METX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.59. With this latest performance, METX shares dropped by -32.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for METX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.52 for Meten Holding Group Ltd. [METX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1964, while it was recorded at 0.1657 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4568 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Meten Holding Group Ltd. Fundamentals:

Meten Holding Group Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Meten Holding Group Ltd. [METX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 3.10% of METX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of METX stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 7,212,800, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 6.86% of the total institutional ownership; AMUNDI ASSET MANAGEMENT US, INC., holding 511,112 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $78000.0 in METX stocks shares; and JANE STREET GROUP, LLC, currently with $58000.0 in METX stock with ownership of nearly 566.416% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Meten Holding Group Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Meten Holding Group Ltd. [NASDAQ:METX] by around 8,136,121 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 1,049,404 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 434,377 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,751,148 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. METX stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,663,066 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 1,039,223 shares during the same period.