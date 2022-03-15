Market Analysts see The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB] falling to $27. Time to buy?

The Williams Companies Inc. [NYSE: WMB] traded at a low on 03/14/22, posting a -2.60 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $31.07. The company report on March 14, 2022 that Williams Further Advances Its Integrated Clean Energy Value Chain Strategy Through Acquisition of Assets from Trace Midstream.

Acquisition expands Williams’ footprint into the East Texas region of the Haynesville, increasing in-basin scale and advancing the company’s clean energy strategy.

Additional volumes committed to Williams’ Louisiana Energy Gateway project, designed to gather responsibly sourced gas in the Haynesville and connect to premium markets, including Transco and LNG exports.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 10453412 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of The Williams Companies Inc. stands at 3.20% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.94%.

The market cap for WMB stock reached $37.77 billion, with 1.22 billion shares outstanding and 1.21 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.59M shares, WMB reached a trading volume of 10453412 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WMB shares is $33.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WMB stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for The Williams Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 17, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2021, representing the official price target for The Williams Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $31, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on WMB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Williams Companies Inc. is set at 0.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for WMB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for WMB in the course of the last twelve months was 19.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has WMB stock performed recently?

The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.98. With this latest performance, WMB shares gained by 3.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WMB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.94 for The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.95, while it was recorded at 32.16 for the last single week of trading, and 27.38 for the last 200 days.

The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

The Williams Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WMB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Williams Companies Inc. go to 5.10%.

Insider trade positions for The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB]

There are presently around $33,417 million, or 87.40% of WMB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WMB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 115,664,788, which is approximately 5.143% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 108,224,766 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.45 billion in WMB stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.68 billion in WMB stock with ownership of nearly -0.012% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Williams Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 562 institutional holders increased their position in The Williams Companies Inc. [NYSE:WMB] by around 73,773,469 shares. Additionally, 402 investors decreased positions by around 60,325,455 shares, while 150 investors held positions by with 913,447,125 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,047,546,049 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WMB stock had 160 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,460,429 shares, while 79 institutional investors sold positions of 5,500,441 shares during the same period.