Market Analysts see Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO] falling to $65. Time to buy?

Cisco Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: CSCO] closed the trading session at $54.69 on 03/11/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $54.60, while the highest price level was $56.21. The company report on March 8, 2022 that Influencing Our Ecosystem To Promote Racial Justice.

by Clayton Naidoo.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -13.70 percent and weekly performance of -3.22 percent. The stock has been moved at -5.53 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.84 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -4.97 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 22.05M shares, CSCO reached to a volume of 20309314 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSCO shares is $64.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSCO stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Cisco Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Loop Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Cisco Systems Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $65, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on CSCO stock. On September 16, 2021, analysts increased their price target for CSCO shares from 56 to 74.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cisco Systems Inc. is set at 1.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for CSCO in the course of the last twelve months was 30.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

CSCO stock trade performance evaluation

Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.22. With this latest performance, CSCO shares dropped by -2.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.42 for Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.17, while it was recorded at 55.06 for the last single week of trading, and 56.30 for the last 200 days.

Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.32 and a Gross Margin at +63.59. Cisco Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.26.

Return on Total Capital for CSCO is now 25.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.91. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.75. Additionally, CSCO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 23.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO] managed to generate an average of $133,220 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.Cisco Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cisco Systems Inc. go to 7.14%.

Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $168,447 million, or 75.60% of CSCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSCO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 350,404,388, which is approximately 3.486% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 338,695,807 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.52 billion in CSCO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $10.18 billion in CSCO stock with ownership of nearly 3.176% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,632 institutional holders increased their position in Cisco Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:CSCO] by around 127,563,618 shares. Additionally, 1,167 investors decreased positions by around 138,383,472 shares, while 254 investors held positions by with 2,814,085,114 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,080,032,204 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSCO stock had 336 new institutional investments in for a total of 24,167,994 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 10,133,588 shares during the same period.