Knightscope Inc. [KSCP] Stock trading around $5.43 per share: What’s Next?

Knightscope Inc. [NASDAQ: KSCP] traded at a high on 03/14/22, posting a 7.10 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $5.43. The company report on March 14, 2022 that Knightscope Announces New Commercial Developer Contract.

Public Safety Innovator Continues Market Expansion.

Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP], a developer of advanced physical security technologies focused on enhancing U.S. security operations, today announced that it has a new signed contract with a commercial real estate developer headquartered in Denver, CO, specializing in the design and building of advanced live/work/play communities, incorporating the latest technology with exceptional community design. Upon completion of buildout, this urban center development will contain 38 high-rise towers with over 10 million square feet of technologically advanced residential, retail, office, hotel/convention center, and entertainment space, along with over 2.5 million square feet of innovative parking facilities integrated with multi-modal transportation alternatives. It will accommodate 7,500 permanent residents, over 30,000 additional daytime office and retail residents, along with a 500-room, 25-story world class hotel and a 225,000 square foot next-generation convention facility with a 1,500-seat, state-of-the-art indoor/outdoor amphitheater. The entire community is 100% solar-powered via a dedicated solar farm; new landscape technology greatly reduces CO2 while increasing O2; and a bio-tech water filtering system provides a 50% reduction in water consumption. Automation, including the use of Knightscope’s K5 Autonomous Security Robot (ASR) and other advanced technologies, will provide an unparalleled experience, all situated at the foot of the 14,000-foot peaks of the majestic Colorado Rockies.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 16997250 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Knightscope Inc. stands at 12.31% while the volatility over the past one month is 13.25%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 8.53M shares, KSCP reached a trading volume of 16997250 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

How has KSCP stock performed recently?

Knightscope Inc. [KSCP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.69.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KSCP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.96 for Knightscope Inc. [KSCP]. The present Moving Average recorded at 5.41 for the last single week of trading.