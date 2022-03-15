Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC] Stock trading around $5.63 per share: What’s Next?

Kinross Gold Corporation [NYSE: KGC] traded at a low on 03/11/22, posting a -1.05 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $5.63. The company report on March 9, 2022 that Kinross pours first gold bar at La Coipa.

Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX:K; NYSE:KGC) (“Kinross” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its La Coipa project in Chile achieved a significant milestone and poured its first gold bar.

The project commenced commissioning at its plant in early February 2022, on schedule and under budget, with the plant expecting to ramp up over the next few months to reach full operating capacity mid-year.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 17376771 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Kinross Gold Corporation stands at 4.44% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.34%.

The market cap for KGC stock reached $7.28 billion, with 1.25 billion shares outstanding and 1.24 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 21.20M shares, KGC reached a trading volume of 17376771 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KGC shares is $9.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KGC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Kinross Gold Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 03, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 30, 2021, representing the official price target for Kinross Gold Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $7.50 to $8, while Credit Suisse kept a Outperform rating on KGC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kinross Gold Corporation is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for KGC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for KGC in the course of the last twelve months was 159.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has KGC stock performed recently?

Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.74. With this latest performance, KGC shares dropped by -0.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KGC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.53 for Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.56, while it was recorded at 5.61 for the last single week of trading, and 6.03 for the last 200 days.

Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.66 and a Gross Margin at +27.22. Kinross Gold Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.93.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.05.

Kinross Gold Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Earnings analysis for Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KGC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kinross Gold Corporation go to -8.00%.

Insider trade positions for Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC]

There are presently around $3,400 million, or 69.90% of KGC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KGC stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 72,799,194, which is approximately -10.497% of the company’s market cap and around 0.22% of the total institutional ownership; RUFFER LLP, holding 59,308,657 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $333.91 million in KGC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $226.32 million in KGC stock with ownership of nearly 2.061% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kinross Gold Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 167 institutional holders increased their position in Kinross Gold Corporation [NYSE:KGC] by around 80,230,435 shares. Additionally, 147 investors decreased positions by around 59,657,556 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 464,039,077 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 603,927,068 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KGC stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,081,421 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 3,730,257 shares during the same period.