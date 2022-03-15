Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC] is -83.75% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: KC] price plunged by -47.86 percent to reach at -$2.35. The company report on March 10, 2022 that Kingsoft Cloud to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results on March 24, 2022.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) (“Kingsoft Cloud” or the “Company”), a leading independent cloud service provider in China, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 before the open of U.S. markets on Thursday, March 24, 2022.

Kingsoft Cloud’s management will host an earnings conference call on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at 8:00 am, U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 pm, Beijing/Hong Kong Time on the same day).

A sum of 22381975 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.48M shares. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited shares reached a high of $4.37 and dropped to a low of $2.50 until finishing in the latest session at $2.56.

The one-year KC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 91.42. The average equity rating for KC stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KC shares is $29.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KC stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 14, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on February 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $37 to $18, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on KC stock. On September 29, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for KC shares from 45 to 33.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for KC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.91.

KC Stock Performance Analysis:

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -50.86. With this latest performance, KC shares dropped by -68.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -92.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 20.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 23.32 for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.90, while it was recorded at 4.85 for the last single week of trading, and 22.67 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC] shares currently have an operating margin of -18.35 and a Gross Margin at +5.25. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.63.

Return on Total Capital for KC is now -18.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -15.44. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -16.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.43. Additionally, KC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC] managed to generate an average of -$64,364 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.71.Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $198 million, or 35.40% of KC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KC stocks are: FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP with ownership of 13,734,062, which is approximately 78.31% of the company’s market cap and around 53.37% of the total institutional ownership; CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD, holding 10,931,908 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $27.99 million in KC stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $17.1 million in KC stock with ownership of nearly 5.013% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 73 institutional holders increased their position in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:KC] by around 13,695,672 shares. Additionally, 52 investors decreased positions by around 4,913,962 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 58,841,868 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 77,451,502 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KC stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,910,064 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 1,480,389 shares during the same period.