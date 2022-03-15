Hut 8 Mining Corp. [HUT] Revenue clocked in at $128.90 million, down -41.02% YTD: What’s Next?

Hut 8 Mining Corp. [NASDAQ: HUT] price plunged by -7.21 percent to reach at -$0.36. The company report on March 9, 2022 that Media advisory: Hut 8 to Release Q4 2021 Results March 17.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (Nasdaq: HUT) (TSX: HUT) (“Hut 8” or “the Company”), one of North America’s largest, innovation-focused digital asset mining pioneers, supporting open and decentralized systems since 2018, is pleased to announce its intention to release results for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 and to host a conference call and webinar on March 17, 2022.

A sum of 9530514 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.63M shares. Hut 8 Mining Corp. shares reached a high of $5.10 and dropped to a low of $4.56 until finishing in the latest session at $4.63.

Guru’s Opinion on Hut 8 Mining Corp. [HUT]:

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Hut 8 Mining Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Hut 8 Mining Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Craig Hallum analysts kept a Buy rating on HUT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hut 8 Mining Corp. is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for HUT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.74.

HUT Stock Performance Analysis:

Hut 8 Mining Corp. [HUT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.09. With this latest performance, HUT shares dropped by -39.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HUT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.04 for Hut 8 Mining Corp. [HUT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.26, while it was recorded at 5.15 for the last single week of trading, and 7.71 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Hut 8 Mining Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hut 8 Mining Corp. [HUT] shares currently have an operating margin of -58.14 and a Gross Margin at -51.13. Hut 8 Mining Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +46.77.

Return on Total Capital for HUT is now -22.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 21.39. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.59. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hut 8 Mining Corp. [HUT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.29. Additionally, HUT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hut 8 Mining Corp. [HUT] managed to generate an average of $634,672 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 58.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.Hut 8 Mining Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 22.40 and a Current Ratio set at 22.40.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. [HUT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $128 million, or 20.42% of HUT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HUT stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 7,638,583, which is approximately 142.055% of the company’s market cap and around 2.03% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 2,619,108 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.13 million in HUT stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $11.72 million in HUT stock with ownership of nearly 979.342% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hut 8 Mining Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 101 institutional holders increased their position in Hut 8 Mining Corp. [NASDAQ:HUT] by around 14,338,318 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 10,595,947 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 2,777,945 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,712,210 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HUT stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,237,896 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 7,669,761 shares during the same period.