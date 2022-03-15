Huazhu Group Limited [HTHT] Is Currently -18.18 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Huazhu Group Limited [NASDAQ: HTHT] plunged by -$4.95 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $25.33 during the day while it closed the day at $22.28. The company report on March 9, 2022 that Huazhu Group Limited Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year of 2021 Earnings Release on March 23, 2022.

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT and HKEX: 1179) (“Huazhu”, “we” or “our”) a world-leading hotel group, today announced that it will schedule to release its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2021 on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 (Hong Kong time), after the trading hours of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and before the opening of the U.S. market.

The earnings release will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.huazhu.com/news-and-events/press-releases.

Huazhu Group Limited stock has also loss -33.25% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HTHT stock has declined by -44.73% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -55.22% and lost -40.33% year-on date.

The market cap for HTHT stock reached $8.20 billion, with 311.51 million shares outstanding and 265.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.66M shares, HTHT reached a trading volume of 7863643 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Huazhu Group Limited [HTHT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HTHT shares is $55.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HTHT stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Huazhu Group Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 24, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Huazhu Group Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Huazhu Group Limited is set at 2.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for HTHT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.55.

HTHT stock trade performance evaluation

Huazhu Group Limited [HTHT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -33.25. With this latest performance, HTHT shares dropped by -49.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HTHT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 20.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 14.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.56 for Huazhu Group Limited [HTHT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.35, while it was recorded at 29.90 for the last single week of trading, and 44.90 for the last 200 days.

Huazhu Group Limited [HTHT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Huazhu Group Limited [HTHT] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.62 and a Gross Margin at +4.58. Huazhu Group Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21.50.

Return on Total Capital for HTHT is now -2.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.96. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Huazhu Group Limited [HTHT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 397.00. Additionally, HTHT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 79.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 69.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 356.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 71.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Huazhu Group Limited [HTHT] managed to generate an average of -$106,963 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Huazhu Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Huazhu Group Limited [HTHT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HTHT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Huazhu Group Limited go to 29.28%.

Huazhu Group Limited [HTHT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,577 million, or 51.20% of HTHT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HTHT stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 31,574,375, which is approximately -6.904% of the company’s market cap and around 56.40% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 19,076,825 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $425.03 million in HTHT stocks shares; and SCHRODER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP, currently with $281.35 million in HTHT stock with ownership of nearly 47.779% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Huazhu Group Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 104 institutional holders increased their position in Huazhu Group Limited [NASDAQ:HTHT] by around 18,953,224 shares. Additionally, 88 investors decreased positions by around 28,994,727 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 112,601,346 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 160,549,297 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HTHT stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,091,511 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 15,423,686 shares during the same period.