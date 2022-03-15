Hello Group Inc. [MOMO] fell -46.55% so far this year. What now?

Hello Group Inc. [NASDAQ: MOMO] stock went on a downward path that fall over -27.82% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -34.78%. The company report on November 30, 2021 that Hello Group Inc. Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2021.

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) (“Hello Group” or the “Company”), a leading mobile social and entertainment platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2021.

Over the last 12 months, MOMO stock dropped by -70.81%. The one-year Hello Group Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 68.83. The average equity rating for MOMO stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $945.36 million, with 200.42 million shares outstanding and 111.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.10M shares, MOMO stock reached a trading volume of 11898257 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Hello Group Inc. [MOMO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MOMO shares is $15.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MOMO stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Hello Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $18 to $13.60. The new note on the price target was released on December 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Hello Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on MOMO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hello Group Inc. is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for MOMO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for MOMO in the course of the last twelve months was 3.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.20.

MOMO Stock Performance Analysis:

Hello Group Inc. [MOMO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -34.78. With this latest performance, MOMO shares dropped by -52.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -61.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MOMO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 20.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 14.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.02 for Hello Group Inc. [MOMO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.18, while it was recorded at 6.86 for the last single week of trading, and 11.63 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Hello Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hello Group Inc. [MOMO] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.33 and a Gross Margin at +45.88. Hello Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.00.

Return on Total Capital for MOMO is now 11.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.58, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hello Group Inc. [MOMO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 33.66. Additionally, MOMO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 32.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hello Group Inc. [MOMO] managed to generate an average of $127,299 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 32.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.Hello Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

MOMO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MOMO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hello Group Inc. go to -1.26%.

Hello Group Inc. [MOMO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $483 million, or 73.20% of MOMO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MOMO stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 10,291,698, which is approximately -4.48% of the company’s market cap and around 3.23% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 10,003,542 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $48.02 million in MOMO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $41.97 million in MOMO stock with ownership of nearly 18.045% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hello Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 91 institutional holders increased their position in Hello Group Inc. [NASDAQ:MOMO] by around 16,468,010 shares. Additionally, 105 investors decreased positions by around 10,687,598 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 73,508,068 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 100,663,676 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MOMO stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,553,860 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 2,851,476 shares during the same period.