Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA] stock Resumed by Cowen analyst, price target now $12

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [NYSE: DNA] traded at a low on 03/14/22, posting a -7.21 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $2.83. The company report on March 14, 2022 that Ginkgo Bioworks Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire FGen AG, a leading bioengineering company and its proprietary ultra-high-throughput screening platform.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA), the leading horizontal platform for cell programming, today announced the entry into a definitive agreement to acquire FGen AG (“FGen”), a Swiss company specializing in strain development and optimization. FGen has developed an ultra-high-throughput (uHT) screening platform built on nanoliter reactor technology. Ginkgo believes that FGen’s technology will significantly enhance Ginkgo’s cell screening capabilities and enable Ginkgo to explore wider expanses of genetic opportunity space, increasing the likelihood of finding enzymes, pathways, and strains or cell lines that perform to diverse product specifications.

Ginkgo and FGen plan to close the transaction promptly. Post-closing, Ginkgo expects that the integration of FGen’s platform can greatly increase the capacity of Ginkgo’s Design-Build-Test-Learn strain development engine, a foundation of Ginkgo’s technology stack. By adding FGen’s uHT screening platform to its existing HT screening systems, Ginkgo seeks to be able to routinely analyze the performance of millions of genetic prototypes in pooled format, upgrading the quality of candidate hits that feed into downstream workflows for strain characterization and validation. FGen’s platform is extremely flexible across organisms, pathways, and target products. The platform can be deployed to screen for both intracellular and secreted target products as well as both small molecules and proteins. It can also accommodate diverse organisms including bacteria, yeast, filamentous species, and mammalian cells.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 13457246 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. stands at 10.94% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.22%.

The market cap for DNA stock reached $4.73 billion, with 1.32 billion shares outstanding and 1.21 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.71M shares, DNA reached a trading volume of 13457246 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DNA shares is $11.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DNA stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on February 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on DNA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for DNA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 23.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.04.

How has DNA stock performed recently?

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.97. With this latest performance, DNA shares dropped by -50.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -69.07% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.92 for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.29, while it was recorded at 3.24 for the last single week of trading, and 9.52 for the last 200 days.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,500.00. Additionally, DNA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 93.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.92.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 20.00 and a Current Ratio set at 20.00.

Insider trade positions for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA]

There are presently around $2,463 million, or 77.70% of DNA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DNA stocks are: VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP with ownership of 311,971,018, which is approximately 2.98% of the company’s market cap and around 14.10% of the total institutional ownership; GENERAL ATLANTIC, L.P., holding 111,566,297 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $315.73 million in DNA stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $309.74 million in DNA stock with ownership of nearly 20.271% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 113 institutional holders increased their position in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [NYSE:DNA] by around 148,914,581 shares. Additionally, 67 investors decreased positions by around 35,201,090 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 686,121,589 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 870,237,260 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DNA stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 71,185,927 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 14,990,470 shares during the same period.