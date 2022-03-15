For TechnipFMC plc [FTI], Analyst sees a rise to $58. What next?

TechnipFMC plc [NYSE: FTI] traded at a low on 03/14/22, posting a -0.94 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $7.40. The company report on February 23, 2022 that TechnipFMC Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Results.

Subsea orders of $1 billion in the quarter, $5 billion for the full year.

Surface Technologies orders of $1.1 billion in the quarter, $1.8 billion for the full year.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 9339506 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of TechnipFMC plc stands at 5.90% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.91%.

The market cap for FTI stock reached $3.34 billion, with 450.80 million shares outstanding and 446.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.60M shares, FTI reached a trading volume of 9339506 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about TechnipFMC plc [FTI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FTI shares is $10.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FTI stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for TechnipFMC plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 04, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on February 28, 2022, representing the official price target for TechnipFMC plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on FTI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TechnipFMC plc is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for FTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for FTI in the course of the last twelve months was 5.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has FTI stock performed recently?

TechnipFMC plc [FTI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.39. With this latest performance, FTI shares gained by 11.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.91 for TechnipFMC plc [FTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.82, while it was recorded at 7.60 for the last single week of trading, and 7.28 for the last 200 days.

TechnipFMC plc [FTI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TechnipFMC plc [FTI] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.91 and a Gross Margin at +13.16. TechnipFMC plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.36.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.59.

TechnipFMC plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Insider trade positions for TechnipFMC plc [FTI]

There are presently around $2,891 million, or 90.20% of FTI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FTI stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 51,191,139, which is approximately 14.835% of the company’s market cap and around 0.94% of the total institutional ownership; AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC, holding 25,781,804 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $190.78 million in FTI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $174.02 million in FTI stock with ownership of nearly 0.797% of the company’s market capitalization.

118 institutional holders increased their position in TechnipFMC plc [NYSE:FTI] by around 43,619,130 shares. Additionally, 134 investors decreased positions by around 59,375,421 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 287,718,579 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 390,713,130 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FTI stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,674,460 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 3,552,017 shares during the same period.