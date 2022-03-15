For SentinelOne Inc. [S], Analyst sees a rise to $65. What next?

SentinelOne Inc. [NYSE: S] slipped around -3.36 points on Monday, while shares priced at $29.55 at the close of the session, down -10.21%. The company report on March 10, 2022 that SentinelOne Announces Key Go-To-Market Promotions.

Mark Parrinello Named Chief Sales Officer, Eran Ashkenazi Named Chief Customer Officer.

SentinelOne (NYSE: S), an autonomous cybersecurity platform company, today announced two executive promotions to further expand its C-suite. Mark Parrinello has been promoted to Chief Sales Officer, and Eran Ashkenazi has been promoted to Chief Customer Officer, effective immediately.

SentinelOne Inc. stock is now -41.47% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. S Stock saw the intraday high of $33.73 and lowest of $29.30 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 78.53, which means current price is +0.85% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.03M shares, S reached a trading volume of 9188101 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about SentinelOne Inc. [S]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for S shares is $62.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on S stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for SentinelOne Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, DA Davidson raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 18, 2022, representing the official price target for SentinelOne Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $52, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on S stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SentinelOne Inc. is set at 3.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for S stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 46.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.24.

How has S stock performed recently?

SentinelOne Inc. [S] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.88. With this latest performance, S shares dropped by -36.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.56% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for S stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.05 for SentinelOne Inc. [S]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.57, while it was recorded at 32.93 for the last single week of trading.

SentinelOne Inc. [S]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SentinelOne Inc. [S] shares currently have an operating margin of -124.14 and a Gross Margin at +57.73. SentinelOne Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -126.35.

Return on Total Capital for S is now -67.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -69.93. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -84.52, with Return on Assets sitting at -37.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SentinelOne Inc. [S] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.00. Additionally, S Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SentinelOne Inc. [S] managed to generate an average of -$138,321 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.SentinelOne Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.60 and a Current Ratio set at 8.60.

Insider trade positions for SentinelOne Inc. [S]

There are presently around $4,612 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of S stocks are: INSIGHT HOLDINGS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 34,443,674, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; THIRD POINT LLC, holding 26,712,482 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $789.35 million in S stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $637.63 million in S stock with ownership of nearly 64.497% of the company’s market capitalization.

166 institutional holders increased their position in SentinelOne Inc. [NYSE:S] by around 47,132,495 shares. Additionally, 60 investors decreased positions by around 5,453,833 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 103,485,815 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 156,072,143 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. S stock had 86 new institutional investments in for a total of 25,744,772 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 2,755,462 shares during the same period.