For QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM], Analyst sees a rise to $222. What next?

QUALCOMM Incorporated [NASDAQ: QCOM] plunged by -$11.05 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $151.29 during the day while it closed the day at $141.29. The company report on March 9, 2022 that Qualcomm Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend by 10 Percent.

Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a 10 percent increase in the Company’s quarterly cash dividend. The quarterly cash dividend will increase from $0.68 to $0.75 per share of common stock and will be effective for quarterly dividends payable after March 24, 2022. This dividend increase will raise the annualized dividend payout to $3.00 per share of common stock.

Cristiano Amon, President and CEO of Qualcomm Incorporated, said, “We are pleased to announce an increase in our quarterly dividend. Given our long-term earnings growth expectations we provided at Investor Day, we remain committed to returning capital to stockholders through a balanced capital return policy, including a baseline of anti-dilutive stock repurchases, and strong dividend growth with an annualized target of high-single-digit to low-double-digit growth.”.

QUALCOMM Incorporated stock has also loss -5.87% of its value over the past 7 days. However, QCOM stock has declined by -23.16% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -1.48% and lost -22.74% year-on date.

The market cap for QCOM stock reached $159.23 billion, with 1.12 billion shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.52M shares, QCOM reached a trading volume of 16019458 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QCOM shares is $219.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QCOM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for QUALCOMM Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $215 to $223. The new note on the price target was released on February 03, 2022, representing the official price target for QUALCOMM Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $195 to $210, while Mizuho kept a Buy rating on QCOM stock. On February 03, 2022, analysts increased their price target for QCOM shares from 220 to 230.

The Average True Range (ATR) for QUALCOMM Incorporated is set at 8.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for QCOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for QCOM in the course of the last twelve months was 36.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

QCOM stock trade performance evaluation

QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.87. With this latest performance, QCOM shares dropped by -18.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QCOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.18 for QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 171.46, while it was recorded at 151.24 for the last single week of trading, and 154.18 for the last 200 days.

QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.16 and a Gross Margin at +57.51. QUALCOMM Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.94.

Return on Total Capital for QCOM is now 40.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 39.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 112.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 23.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 163.81. Additionally, QCOM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 142.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] managed to generate an average of $200,956 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.87.QUALCOMM Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QCOM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for QUALCOMM Incorporated go to 14.68%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $127,834 million, or 74.90% of QCOM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QCOM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 104,021,825, which is approximately 0.315% of the company’s market cap and around 0.15% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 81,379,537 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.4 billion in QCOM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $7.49 billion in QCOM stock with ownership of nearly 3.262% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in QUALCOMM Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 1,358 institutional holders increased their position in QUALCOMM Incorporated [NASDAQ:QCOM] by around 61,334,141 shares. Additionally, 910 investors decreased positions by around 56,284,418 shares, while 262 investors held positions by with 721,517,440 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 839,135,999 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QCOM stock had 429 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,254,819 shares, while 97 institutional investors sold positions of 7,009,269 shares during the same period.