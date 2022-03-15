For ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT], Analyst sees a drop to $24. What next?

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CHPT] stock went on a downward path that fall over -9.72% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.96%. The company report on March 9, 2022 that Trillion Dollar EV Boom: CEOs of ChargePoint, First Energy Metals, Tesla and Lucid Driving Innovation and Revenue Growth With Batteries, Charging Stations and Driving Technologies.

ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT)

The transition to electric vehicles is expected to be a multi-trillion dollar megatrend as it unfolds in the coming years. Generational investing opportunities are presenting themselves in charging stations, battery metals, driving technologies – and of course the EV makers. Wall Street Reporter highlights the latest comments from industry thought leaders shaping our world today, and in the decades ahead:.

Over the last 12 months, CHPT stock dropped by -42.30%. The one-year ChargePoint Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 44.51. The average equity rating for CHPT stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.01 billion, with 334.86 million shares outstanding and 330.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.35M shares, CHPT stock reached a trading volume of 7986088 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHPT shares is $26.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHPT stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 22, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 28, 2022, representing the official price target for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while CapitalOne analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on CHPT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. is set at 1.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHPT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 30.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.09.

CHPT Stock Performance Analysis:

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.96. With this latest performance, CHPT shares gained by 7.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHPT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.92 for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.73, while it was recorded at 16.55 for the last single week of trading, and 21.62 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ChargePoint Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT] shares currently have an operating margin of -106.62 and a Gross Margin at +22.09. ChargePoint Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -54.70.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -50.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.49.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,493 million, or 48.40% of CHPT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHPT stocks are: LINSE CAPITAL LLC with ownership of 51,101,815, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 19,127,511 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $285.96 million in CHPT stocks shares; and LINSE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT PR LLC, currently with $274.24 million in CHPT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 231 institutional holders increased their position in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [NYSE:CHPT] by around 95,601,571 shares. Additionally, 89 investors decreased positions by around 18,638,576 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 52,530,193 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 166,770,340 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHPT stock had 114 new institutional investments in for a total of 74,746,014 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 3,049,438 shares during the same period.