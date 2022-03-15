Chevron Corporation [CVX] Revenue clocked in at $155.88 billion, up 45.63% YTD: What’s Next?

Chevron Corporation [NYSE: CVX] surged by $0.08 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $172.98 during the day while it closed the day at $170.90. The company report on March 8, 2022 that Chevron Wins at EGYPS 2022 Global Equality in Energy Awards.

Company named Employer of the Year Championing Inclusion, Diversity and Equality.

Chevron Corporation stock has also gained 7.72% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CVX stock has inclined by 44.66% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 77.89% and gained 45.63% year-on date.

The market cap for CVX stock reached $332.84 billion, with 1.92 billion shares outstanding and 1.89 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 16.52M shares, CVX reached a trading volume of 28395354 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Chevron Corporation [CVX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVX shares is $157.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Chevron Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $140 to $160. The new note on the price target was released on March 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Chevron Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $167, while DZ Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on CVX stock. On February 23, 2022, analysts increased their price target for CVX shares from 133 to 140.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chevron Corporation is set at 5.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for CVX in the course of the last twelve months was 30.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

CVX stock trade performance evaluation

Chevron Corporation [CVX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.72. With this latest performance, CVX shares gained by 24.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 77.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 53.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 78.32 for Chevron Corporation [CVX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 136.64, while it was recorded at 168.11 for the last single week of trading, and 114.06 for the last 200 days.

Chevron Corporation [CVX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chevron Corporation [CVX] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.66 and a Gross Margin at +18.04. Chevron Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.00.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.52.

Chevron Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Chevron Corporation [CVX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chevron Corporation go to -4.90%.

Chevron Corporation [CVX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $223,559 million, or 67.80% of CVX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CVX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 163,400,131, which is approximately 1.022% of the company’s market cap and around 0.04% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 138,896,127 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.74 billion in CVX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $21.54 billion in CVX stock with ownership of nearly -2.047% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,642 institutional holders increased their position in Chevron Corporation [NYSE:CVX] by around 61,157,937 shares. Additionally, 1,023 investors decreased positions by around 41,513,169 shares, while 275 investors held positions by with 1,205,454,695 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,308,125,801 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CVX stock had 371 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,906,194 shares, while 83 institutional investors sold positions of 3,047,926 shares during the same period.