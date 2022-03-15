Centennial Resource Development Inc. [CDEV] Is Currently -5.12 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Centennial Resource Development Inc. [NASDAQ: CDEV] slipped around -0.41 points on Monday, while shares priced at $7.60 at the close of the session, down -5.12%. The company report on February 23, 2022 that Centennial Resource Development Launches Shareholder Return Program and Announces Full Year 2021 Results and 2022 Guidance.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (“Centennial” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CDEV) today announced the establishment of a share repurchase program, its 2021 financial and operational results, and 2022 operational plans.

Centennial Resource Development Inc. stock is now 27.09% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CDEV Stock saw the intraday high of $7.92 and lowest of $7.35 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 9.30, which means current price is +26.04% above from all time high which was touched on 03/08/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 9.12M shares, CDEV reached a trading volume of 12367698 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Centennial Resource Development Inc. [CDEV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CDEV shares is $8.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CDEV stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Centennial Resource Development Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 14, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Centennial Resource Development Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5.75, while Cowen analysts kept a Market Perform rating on CDEV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Centennial Resource Development Inc. is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for CDEV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for CDEV in the course of the last twelve months was 4.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

How has CDEV stock performed recently?

Centennial Resource Development Inc. [CDEV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.03. With this latest performance, CDEV shares dropped by -3.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CDEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.64 for Centennial Resource Development Inc. [CDEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.80, while it was recorded at 8.18 for the last single week of trading, and 6.59 for the last 200 days.

Centennial Resource Development Inc. [CDEV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Centennial Resource Development Inc. [CDEV] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.24 and a Gross Margin at +45.97. Centennial Resource Development Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.42.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.41.

Centennial Resource Development Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings analysis for Centennial Resource Development Inc. [CDEV]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CDEV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Centennial Resource Development Inc. go to 6.00%.

Insider trade positions for Centennial Resource Development Inc. [CDEV]

There are presently around $1,813 million, or 82.20% of CDEV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CDEV stocks are: RIVERSTONE HOLDINGS LLC with ownership of 83,459,210, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,782,589 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $110.4 million in CDEV stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $104.23 million in CDEV stock with ownership of nearly -20.773% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Centennial Resource Development Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 87 institutional holders increased their position in Centennial Resource Development Inc. [NASDAQ:CDEV] by around 30,737,162 shares. Additionally, 91 investors decreased positions by around 16,905,149 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 178,723,264 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 226,365,575 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CDEV stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,191,832 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 2,002,293 shares during the same period.