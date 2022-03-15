C.K. Cooper slashes price target on Houston American Energy Corp. [HUSA] – find out why.

Houston American Energy Corp. [AMEX: HUSA] traded at a low on 03/14/22, posting a -5.73 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $6.25. The company report on February 2, 2022 that Treasury Metals Provides 2022 Exploration and Development Plans and Additional Gold Assay Results at Goliath and Goldlund.

Results include 5.5m grading 9.55 g/t Au from Goliath and 6.8m grading 11.58 g/t Au at Goldlund .

The results of the trading session contributed to over 9416460 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Houston American Energy Corp. stands at 66.44% while the volatility over the past one month is 43.50%.

The market cap for HUSA stock reached $62.00 million, with 9.93 million shares outstanding and 8.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.52M shares, HUSA reached a trading volume of 9416460 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Houston American Energy Corp. [HUSA]?

C.K. Cooper have made an estimate for Houston American Energy Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2012. The new note on the price target was released on May 04, 2012, representing the official price target for Houston American Energy Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Houston American Energy Corp. is set at 1.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for HUSA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 56.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.49.

How has HUSA stock performed recently?

Houston American Energy Corp. [HUSA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -44.69. With this latest performance, HUSA shares gained by 453.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 194.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 177.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HUSA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.61 for Houston American Energy Corp. [HUSA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.17, while it was recorded at 7.22 for the last single week of trading, and 1.92 for the last 200 days.

Houston American Energy Corp. [HUSA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Houston American Energy Corp. [HUSA] shares currently have an operating margin of -301.21 and a Gross Margin at -39.19. Houston American Energy Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -730.90.

Return on Total Capital for HUSA is now -24.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -64.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -65.76, with Return on Assets sitting at -58.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Houston American Energy Corp. [HUSA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.39. Additionally, HUSA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Houston American Energy Corp. [HUSA] managed to generate an average of -$2,018,537 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.Houston American Energy Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 45.50 and a Current Ratio set at 45.50.

Insider trade positions for Houston American Energy Corp. [HUSA]

There are presently around $4 million, or 5.50% of HUSA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HUSA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 134,346, which is approximately 2.478% of the company’s market cap and around 10.79% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 132,108 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.88 million in HUSA stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $0.8 million in HUSA stock with ownership of nearly 167.206% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Houston American Energy Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in Houston American Energy Corp. [AMEX:HUSA] by around 137,252 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 120,865 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 290,899 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 549,016 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HUSA stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 56,103 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 37,067 shares during the same period.