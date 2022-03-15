Bilibili Inc. [BILI] stock Downgrade by Goldman analyst, price target now $43

Bilibili Inc. [NASDAQ: BILI] traded at a low on 03/11/22, posting a -12.27 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $19.02. The company report on March 3, 2022 that Bilibili Inc. Announces 2021 Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Financial Results.

Bilibili Inc. (“Bilibili” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BILI and HKEX: 9626), an iconic brand and a leading video community for young generations in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 13205726 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Bilibili Inc. stands at 10.25% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.81%.

The market cap for BILI stock reached $7.31 billion, with 391.25 million shares outstanding and 294.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.48M shares, BILI reached a trading volume of 13205726 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Bilibili Inc. [BILI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BILI shares is $61.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BILI stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Bilibili Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on February 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Bilibili Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $45, while Bernstein analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on BILI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bilibili Inc. is set at 2.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for BILI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.40.

How has BILI stock performed recently?

Bilibili Inc. [BILI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -25.29. With this latest performance, BILI shares dropped by -48.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -77.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BILI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.65 for Bilibili Inc. [BILI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.35, while it was recorded at 22.41 for the last single week of trading, and 70.50 for the last 200 days.

Bilibili Inc. [BILI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Bilibili Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Earnings analysis for Bilibili Inc. [BILI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BILI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bilibili Inc. go to 1.54%.

Insider trade positions for Bilibili Inc. [BILI]

There are presently around $2,545 million, or 44.30% of BILI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BILI stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 11,524,934, which is approximately 19.098% of the company’s market cap and around 3.41% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 10,638,747 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $202.35 million in BILI stocks shares; and ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD, currently with $190.2 million in BILI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bilibili Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 136 institutional holders increased their position in Bilibili Inc. [NASDAQ:BILI] by around 22,504,945 shares. Additionally, 143 investors decreased positions by around 36,151,072 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 75,143,978 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 133,799,995 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BILI stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,358,014 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 12,841,997 shares during the same period.