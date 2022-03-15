AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. [ANPC] moved down -47.37: Why It’s Important

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ: ANPC] loss -47.37% on the last trading session, reaching $0.41 price per share at the time. The company report on March 11, 2022 that AnPac Bio-Medical Sciences Announces Receipt of NASDAQ Deficiency Notice Regarding Minimum Bid Price Requirement.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (“AnPac Bio,” the “Company” or “we”) (ANPC), a biotechnology company with operations in the United States and China focused on early cancer screening and detection, announced today that on March 8, 2022, it received a written notice (the “Notice”) from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) indicating that the Company is not in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement of US$1.00 per share under the Nasdaq Listing Rules (the “Listing Rules”). Based on the closing bid price of the Company’s listed securities for the last 30 consecutive business days from January 24, 2022 to March 7, 2022, the Company has failed to meet the minimum bid price requirement set forth in Listing Rule 5450(a)(1) during that period. The Notice is only a notification of deficiency. It is not a notice of imminent delisting, and it has no current immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company’s securities on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

The Notice states that under Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A) the Company is provided with a period of 180 calendar days, or September 5, 2022, to regain compliance with the Listing Rules. To regain compliance with the Listing Rules, the Company’s listed securities price must be at least US$1.00 for a minimum of ten consecutive business days. In the event the Company does not regain compliance by September 5, 2022, the Company may be eligible for additional time to regain compliance or may face delisting.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. represents 15.40 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $7.31 million with the latest information. ANPC stock price has been found in the range of $0.3636 to $0.74.

If compared to the average trading volume of 552.43K shares, ANPC reached a trading volume of 13260510 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. [ANPC]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for ANPC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.93.

Trading performance analysis for ANPC stock

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. [ANPC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -29.65. With this latest performance, ANPC shares dropped by -52.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -88.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ANPC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.88 for AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. [ANPC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8864, while it was recorded at 0.6228 for the last single week of trading, and 2.5567 for the last 200 days.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. [ANPC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. [ANPC] shares currently have an operating margin of -454.07 and a Gross Margin at +62.81. AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -392.39.

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. [ANPC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 279.24. Additionally, ANPC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. [ANPC] managed to generate an average of -$135,573 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. [ANPC]

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.50% of ANPC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ANPC stocks are: PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC. with ownership of 116,628, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 21.24% of the total institutional ownership; TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP, holding 40,217 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17000.0 in ANPC stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $14000.0 in ANPC stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ:ANPC] by around 90,652 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 61,969 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 73,785 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 226,406 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ANPC stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 90,652 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 61,969 shares during the same period.