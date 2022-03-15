AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. [AGRI] is 90.38% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. [NASDAQ: AGRI] jumped around 0.81 points on Monday, while shares priced at $3.96 at the close of the session, up 25.71%. The company report on March 10, 2022 that AgriFORCE Growing Systems Announces Binding LOI to Acquire Deroose Plants NV, One of the Largest Tissue Culture Propagation Companies in the World.

Deroose acquisition brings multi-national operations, over 2.11 million square feet in laboratory and greenhouse facilities, and a proprietary portfolio of genetic IP for plantation and food crops.

Deroose’s unaudited 2021 annual revenues were US $40.5 million with EBITDA of approximately US $4.2 million.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. stock is now 90.38% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AGRI Stock saw the intraday high of $4.88 and lowest of $3.53 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 8.45, which means current price is +253.57% above from all time high which was touched on 03/10/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.94M shares, AGRI reached a trading volume of 111372099 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. [AGRI]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. is set at 0.55 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.65.

How has AGRI stock performed recently?

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. [AGRI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 96.04. With this latest performance, AGRI shares gained by 150.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 57.77% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGRI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.28 for AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. [AGRI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.76, while it was recorded at 2.79 for the last single week of trading.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. [AGRI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for AGRI is now -151.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -145.45. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -146.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -83.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. [AGRI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.24. Additionally, AGRI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.93.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.70 and a Current Ratio set at 5.70.

Insider trade positions for AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. [AGRI]

There are presently around $1 million, or 1.00% of AGRI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGRI stocks are: VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC with ownership of 21,866, which is approximately 17.162% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP, holding 19,538 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $77000.0 in AGRI stocks shares; and VIDENT INVESTMENT ADVISORY, LLC, currently with $73000.0 in AGRI stock with ownership of nearly 11.257% of the company’s market capitalization.

7 institutional holders increased their position in AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. [NASDAQ:AGRI] by around 64,344 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 47,780 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 22,730 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 134,854 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGRI stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 59,283 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 10,000 shares during the same period.