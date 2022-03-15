Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [ASO] is -21.59% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [NASDAQ: ASO] closed the trading session at $34.42 on 03/14/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $33.10, while the highest price level was $35.695. The company report on March 11, 2022 that Academy Sports and Outdoors Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASD: ASO) will replace Kraton Corp. (NYSE: KRA) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, March 16. DL Chemical Co., Ltd. is acquiring Kraton in a transaction expected to be completed on March 15.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -21.59 percent and weekly performance of 14.92 percent. The stock has been moved at -25.43 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -9.13 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -26.61 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.47M shares, ASO reached to a volume of 10514400 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [ASO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASO shares is $57.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASO stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $54, while Wedbush analysts kept a Outperform rating on ASO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. is set at 2.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for ASO in the course of the last twelve months was 5.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

ASO stock trade performance evaluation

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [ASO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.92. With this latest performance, ASO shares dropped by -9.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.48 for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [ASO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.58, while it was recorded at 32.49 for the last single week of trading, and 40.13 for the last 200 days.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [ASO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [ASO] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.80 and a Gross Margin at +28.63. Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.43.

Return on Total Capital for ASO is now 13.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.35. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.36, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [ASO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 181.29. Additionally, ASO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 173.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [ASO] managed to generate an average of $14,035 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 363.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.31.Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [ASO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ASO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. go to 11.00%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [ASO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,940 million, or 96.50% of ASO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ASO stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 14,024,228, which is approximately -0.001% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,503,537 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $292.69 million in ASO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $208.41 million in ASO stock with ownership of nearly 11.541% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 180 institutional holders increased their position in Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [NASDAQ:ASO] by around 11,466,393 shares. Additionally, 129 investors decreased positions by around 17,255,910 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 56,688,065 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 85,410,368 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ASO stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,240,759 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 2,740,101 shares during the same period.