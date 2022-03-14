Wolfe Research slashes price target on CSX Corporation [CSX] – find out why.

CSX Corporation [NASDAQ: CSX] loss -0.57% on the last trading session, reaching $34.69 price per share at the time. The company report on March 9, 2022 that CSX Chief Executive Officer To Address JP Morgan Industrials Conference.

CSX Corp. (NASDAQ: CSX) President and Chief Executive Officer, James M. Foote, will address the 2022 JP Morgan Industrials Conference in New York on Wednesday, March 16 at 8:00 am Eastern time.

This address will be broadcast live via webcast at http://investors.csx.com. A replay will be available following the conclusion of this event. This announcement, as well as additional financial information, is available on the company’s website at http://investors.csx.com.

CSX Corporation represents 2.21 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $76.09 billion with the latest information. CSX stock price has been found in the range of $34.63 to $35.59.

If compared to the average trading volume of 14.87M shares, CSX reached a trading volume of 21956580 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CSX Corporation [CSX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSX shares is $39.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for CSX Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $41 to $37. The new note on the price target was released on January 21, 2022, representing the official price target for CSX Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $43 to $41, while Stephens kept a Overweight rating on CSX stock. On January 21, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CSX shares from 41 to 40.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CSX Corporation is set at 1.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for CSX in the course of the last twelve months was 30.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

Trading performance analysis for CSX stock

CSX Corporation [CSX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.32. With this latest performance, CSX shares dropped by -0.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.02 for CSX Corporation [CSX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.14, while it was recorded at 35.24 for the last single week of trading, and 33.83 for the last 200 days.

CSX Corporation [CSX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CSX Corporation [CSX] shares currently have an operating margin of +41.20 and a Gross Margin at +42.24. CSX Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +30.19.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.29.

CSX Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

CSX Corporation [CSX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSX Corporation go to 16.46%.

An analysis of insider ownership at CSX Corporation [CSX]

There are presently around $56,906 million, or 76.80% of CSX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSX stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 184,488,460, which is approximately 4.439% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 183,589,803 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.37 billion in CSX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $5.26 billion in CSX stock with ownership of nearly 3.516% of the company’s market capitalization.

732 institutional holders increased their position in CSX Corporation [NASDAQ:CSX] by around 101,436,366 shares. Additionally, 544 investors decreased positions by around 111,786,479 shares, while 312 investors held positions by with 1,427,184,627 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,640,407,472 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSX stock had 229 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,563,127 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 33,162,173 shares during the same period.