why U.S. Well Services Inc. [USWS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $3.43

U.S. Well Services Inc. [NASDAQ: USWS] slipped around -0.11 points on Friday, while shares priced at $1.15 at the close of the session, down -8.73%. The company report on March 11, 2022 that U.S. Well Services Announces Closing of $25 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-The-Market Under Nasdaq Rules.

U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: USWS) (“USWS” or the “Company”) today announced the closing of its previously announced registered direct offering of 14,180,375 shares of its common stock priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules at a purchase price of $1.763 per share. The Company has also issued to the investors, in a concurrent private placement, unregistered warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 14,180,375 shares of common stock. The warrants have an exercise price of $1.763 per share, are immediately exercisable and will expire three and one-half years following the date of issuance.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. acted as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

U.S. Well Services Inc. stock is now 0.00% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. USWS Stock saw the intraday high of $1.24 and lowest of $1.12 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 5.78, which means current price is +45.55% above from all time high which was touched on 03/08/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.64M shares, USWS reached a trading volume of 11232172 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about U.S. Well Services Inc. [USWS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for USWS shares is $3.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on USWS stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for U.S. Well Services Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 15, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $3 to $1. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2020, representing the official price target for U.S. Well Services Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for U.S. Well Services Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for USWS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.23.

How has USWS stock performed recently?

U.S. Well Services Inc. [USWS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -33.14. With this latest performance, USWS shares gained by 29.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for USWS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.38 for U.S. Well Services Inc. [USWS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1382, while it was recorded at 1.4380 for the last single week of trading, and 2.3484 for the last 200 days.

U.S. Well Services Inc. [USWS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and U.S. Well Services Inc. [USWS] shares currently have an operating margin of -27.78 and a Gross Margin at -9.90. U.S. Well Services Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -94.24.

Return on Total Capital for USWS is now -17.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -64.33. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -314.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -49.13. Additionally, USWS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 111.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 92.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, U.S. Well Services Inc. [USWS] managed to generate an average of -$360,426 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.U.S. Well Services Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Insider trade positions for U.S. Well Services Inc. [USWS]

There are presently around $39 million, or 51.60% of USWS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of USWS stocks are: CRESTVIEW PARTNERS III GP, L.P. with ownership of 19,796,410, which is approximately 250.005% of the company’s market cap and around 6.30% of the total institutional ownership; TCW GROUP INC, holding 10,757,195 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.37 million in USWS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.29 million in USWS stock with ownership of nearly 89.73% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in U.S. Well Services Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 20 institutional holders increased their position in U.S. Well Services Inc. [NASDAQ:USWS] by around 15,836,512 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 257,371 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 17,622,612 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 33,716,495 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. USWS stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 747,625 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 78,005 shares during the same period.