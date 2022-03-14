why Ford Motor Company [F] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $21.33

Ford Motor Company [NYSE: F] loss -1.78% on the last trading session, reaching $16.04 price per share at the time. The company report on March 9, 2022 that Jim Farley to Discuss the Auto Industry’s Shift to Electrification at CERAWeek Annual Conference.

Ford President and CEO, Jim Farley, will participate in a fireside chat about the auto industry’s transition to electric vehicles at the 2022 CERAWeek conference on Thursday, March 10 at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Farley will be joined by Patti Poppe, CEO PG&E Corporation, in a special dialogue moderated by Daniel Yergin, Vice Chairman S&P Global. The discussion will focus on the shift to electric vehicles, the role of automakers, the energy sector and policymakers in this transition, and what it means for retail and commercial customers.

Ford Motor Company represents 4.00 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $64.23 billion with the latest information. F stock price has been found in the range of $16.01 to $16.48.

If compared to the average trading volume of 107.06M shares, F reached a trading volume of 54832091 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ford Motor Company [F]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for F shares is $21.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on F stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Ford Motor Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $21 to $26. The new note on the price target was released on January 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Ford Motor Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $20 to $23, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on F stock. On December 16, 2021, analysts increased their price target for F shares from 19 to 25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ford Motor Company is set at 0.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for F stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for F in the course of the last twelve months was 7.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for F stock

Ford Motor Company [F] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.81. With this latest performance, F shares dropped by -12.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for F stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.48 for Ford Motor Company [F]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.72, while it was recorded at 16.15 for the last single week of trading, and 16.78 for the last 200 days.

Ford Motor Company [F]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ford Motor Company [F] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.69 and a Gross Margin at +18.00. Ford Motor Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.16.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 45.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.84.

Ford Motor Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Ford Motor Company [F]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for F. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ford Motor Company go to 74.15%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ford Motor Company [F]

There are presently around $33,842 million, or 54.80% of F stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of F stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 298,630,831, which is approximately 0.215% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 270,177,973 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.33 billion in F stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.69 billion in F stock with ownership of nearly 2.28% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ford Motor Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 1,023 institutional holders increased their position in Ford Motor Company [NYSE:F] by around 196,463,223 shares. Additionally, 523 investors decreased positions by around 163,533,197 shares, while 147 investors held positions by with 1,749,829,647 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,109,826,067 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. F stock had 336 new institutional investments in for a total of 55,086,614 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 18,744,412 shares during the same period.