United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] is -20.35% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

United Airlines Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: UAL] loss -0.94% or -0.33 points to close at $34.87 with a heavy trading volume of 15549245 shares. The company report on March 8, 2022 that United Airlines to Present at the 2022 J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference.

United will present at the J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference on Tuesday, March 15, beginning at 10:20 a.m. CT / 11:20 a.m. ET.

The live webcast will be available on the investor relations section of United’s website at ir.united.com. The company will archive the audio webcast on the website within 24 hours of the presentation, and the webcast will be available for a limited time.

It opened the trading session at $35.94, the shares rose to $36.14 and dropped to $34.67, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for UAL points out that the company has recorded -21.36% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -14.18% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 14.40M shares, UAL reached to a volume of 15549245 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UAL shares is $55.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for United Airlines Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Susquehanna raised their target price from $50 to $60. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2022, representing the official price target for United Airlines Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $54, while MKM Partners analysts kept a Buy rating on UAL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United Airlines Holdings Inc. is set at 2.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for UAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 56.70.

Trading performance analysis for UAL stock

United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.01. With this latest performance, UAL shares dropped by -28.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.20 for United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.71, while it was recorded at 33.68 for the last single week of trading, and 47.13 for the last 200 days.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] shares currently have an operating margin of -17.82 and a Gross Margin at -15.07. United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.97.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -35.74, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.79.

United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL]

There are presently around $6,575 million, or 58.80% of UAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 33,849,742, which is approximately 0.146% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 25,375,838 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $884.86 million in UAL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $597.77 million in UAL stock with ownership of nearly 1.126% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in United Airlines Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 256 institutional holders increased their position in United Airlines Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:UAL] by around 15,032,738 shares. Additionally, 271 investors decreased positions by around 16,029,168 shares, while 115 investors held positions by with 157,485,779 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 188,547,685 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UAL stock had 96 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,479,308 shares, while 96 institutional investors sold positions of 2,494,735 shares during the same period.