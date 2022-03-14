Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL] stock Downgrade by Canaccord Genuity analyst, price target now $0.65

Sundial Growers Inc. [NASDAQ: SNDL] price plunged by -4.45 percent to reach at -$0.03. The company report on March 10, 2022 that Sundial Growers to Announce Year-End and Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results on March 29, 2022.

Sundial Growers Inc. (Nasdaq: SNDL) (“Sundial”) announced today that it will release its year-end and fourth quarter financial results ended December 31, 2021 after market close on March 29, 2022.

Following the release of its year-end and fourth quarter 2021 financial results, Sundial will host a conference call and webcast at 10:30 a.m. EST (8:30 a.m. MST) on March 30, 2021.

A sum of 34897862 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 77.60M shares. Sundial Growers Inc. shares reached a high of $0.501 and dropped to a low of $0.4698 until finishing in the latest session at $0.47.

The one-year SNDL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 40.51. The average equity rating for SNDL stock is currently 3.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNDL shares is $0.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNDL stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Sundial Growers Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on March 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Sundial Growers Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sundial Growers Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNDL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 26.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29.

SNDL Stock Performance Analysis:

Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.71. With this latest performance, SNDL shares dropped by -16.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNDL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.75 for Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5364, while it was recorded at 0.4860 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7099 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sundial Growers Inc. Fundamentals:

Sundial Growers Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.80 and a Current Ratio set at 13.40.

Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $51 million, or 6.50% of SNDL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SNDL stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 29,511,037, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.54% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 24,118,240 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.46 million in SNDL stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $7.62 million in SNDL stock with ownership of nearly 4.699% of the company’s market capitalization.

76 institutional holders increased their position in Sundial Growers Inc. [NASDAQ:SNDL] by around 51,858,937 shares. Additionally, 66 investors decreased positions by around 29,284,945 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 27,125,134 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 108,269,016 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNDL stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 38,442,021 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 3,744,350 shares during the same period.