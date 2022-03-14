SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI] Revenue clocked in at $355.00 million, down -45.92% YTD: What’s Next?

SoFi Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: SOFI] price plunged by -9.14 percent to reach at -$0.86. The company report on March 9, 2022 that CEO’s of UBER, NRRWF, SOFI, and XTMIF Unleashing Disruptive Innovation and Driving Revenue Growth in Fintech, Wireless, and Mobility.

Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from CEO’s of: Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER), NuRAN Wireless (OTC: NRRWF) (CSE: NUR), XTM, Inc. (OTC: XTMIF) (CSE: PAID) and SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI).

Today’s emerging technologies and lifestyle megatrends are unleashing trillion dollar market opportunities for disruptive innovation in how we live, work and play. Wall Street Reporter highlights the latest comments from industry thought leaders shaping our world today, and in the decades ahead:.

A sum of 70949848 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 59.92M shares. SoFi Technologies Inc. shares reached a high of $9.5368 and dropped to a low of $8.52 until finishing in the latest session at $8.55.

The one-year SOFI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 50.55. The average equity rating for SOFI stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SOFI shares is $17.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SOFI stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for SoFi Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 07, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2022, representing the official price target for SoFi Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on SOFI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SoFi Technologies Inc. is set at 0.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for SOFI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.80.

SOFI Stock Performance Analysis:

SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.50. With this latest performance, SOFI shares dropped by -33.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SOFI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.27 for SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.29, while it was recorded at 9.43 for the last single week of trading, and 16.38 for the last 200 days.

Insight into SoFi Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI] shares currently have an operating margin of -34.79 and a Gross Margin at +41.65. SoFi Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -44.49.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -18.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.70.

SOFI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SOFI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SoFi Technologies Inc. go to 43.00%.

SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,616 million, or 37.20% of SOFI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SOFI stocks are: SOFTBANK GROUP CORP with ownership of 117,795,933, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 53,386,070 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $456.45 million in SOFI stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $301.58 million in SOFI stock with ownership of nearly -2.057% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SoFi Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 336 institutional holders increased their position in SoFi Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:SOFI] by around 93,425,626 shares. Additionally, 110 investors decreased positions by around 24,896,014 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 304,621,151 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 422,942,791 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SOFI stock had 181 new institutional investments in for a total of 34,543,763 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 9,745,042 shares during the same period.