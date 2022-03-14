Schlumberger Limited [SLB] stock Upgrade by Exane BNP Paribas analyst, price target now $45

Schlumberger Limited [NYSE: SLB] price plunged by -1.15 percent to reach at -$0.5. The company report on March 9, 2022 that Schlumberger Expands Global AI Innovation Network with Opening of INNOVATION FACTORI in Houston.

The INNOVATION FACTORI provides digital innovation for customers, driving AI at enterprise scale.

A sum of 13245251 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 15.60M shares. Schlumberger Limited shares reached a high of $43.70 and dropped to a low of $42.44 until finishing in the latest session at $42.90.

The one-year SLB stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.84.

Guru’s Opinion on Schlumberger Limited [SLB]:

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Schlumberger Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens raised their target price from $40 to $45. The new note on the price target was released on January 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Schlumberger Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $42 to $45, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Outperform rating on SLB stock. On January 24, 2022, analysts increased their price target for SLB shares from 40 to 43.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Schlumberger Limited is set at 2.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for SLB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for SLB in the course of the last twelve months was 21.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

SLB Stock Performance Analysis:

Schlumberger Limited [SLB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.17. With this latest performance, SLB shares gained by 8.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 60.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.30 for Schlumberger Limited [SLB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.27, while it was recorded at 43.21 for the last single week of trading, and 32.56 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Schlumberger Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Schlumberger Limited [SLB] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.93 and a Gross Margin at +17.82. Schlumberger Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.20.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.89, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.48.

Schlumberger Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

SLB Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Schlumberger Limited go to 42.90%.

Schlumberger Limited [SLB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $47,638 million, or 78.30% of SLB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SLB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 119,850,812, which is approximately -0.192% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 111,487,119 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.78 billion in SLB stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.93 billion in SLB stock with ownership of nearly 0.61% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Schlumberger Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 544 institutional holders increased their position in Schlumberger Limited [NYSE:SLB] by around 97,474,199 shares. Additionally, 545 investors decreased positions by around 63,938,659 shares, while 182 investors held positions by with 949,033,437 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,110,446,295 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SLB stock had 167 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,115,673 shares, while 96 institutional investors sold positions of 7,679,475 shares during the same period.