Robert W. Baird lifts Bank of America Corporation [BAC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Bank of America Corporation [NYSE: BAC] loss -0.84% on the last trading session, reaching $40.33 price per share at the time.



Bank of America Corporation represents 8.22 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $325.26 billion with the latest information. BAC stock price has been found in the range of $40.29 to $41.38.

If compared to the average trading volume of 55.81M shares, BAC reached a trading volume of 43906024 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BAC shares is $51.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BAC stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Bank of America Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 08, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Bank of America Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $64, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on BAC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bank of America Corporation is set at 1.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for BAC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 110.17.

Bank of America Corporation [BAC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.51. With this latest performance, BAC shares dropped by -18.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.77 for Bank of America Corporation [BAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.74, while it was recorded at 39.79 for the last single week of trading, and 43.45 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bank of America Corporation [BAC] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.65. Bank of America Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.39.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.06.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BAC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bank of America Corporation go to 23.89%.

There are presently around $231,769 million, or 72.30% of BAC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BAC stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 1,010,100,606, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 586,192,046 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.64 billion in BAC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $19.89 billion in BAC stock with ownership of nearly -1.884% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,439 institutional holders increased their position in Bank of America Corporation [NYSE:BAC] by around 143,820,743 shares. Additionally, 1,059 investors decreased positions by around 278,913,180 shares, while 333 investors held positions by with 5,324,073,358 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,746,807,281 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BAC stock had 346 new institutional investments in for a total of 30,204,062 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 36,297,074 shares during the same period.