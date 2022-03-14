Rivian Automotive Inc. [RIVN] stock Reiterated by Robert W. Baird analyst, price target now $100

Rivian Automotive Inc. [NASDAQ: RIVN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -7.56% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -19.71%. The company report on March 10, 2022 that Rivian Releases Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results.

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) has today published a letter to its shareholders containing the company’s fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results. The letter is available on its investor relations website (https://rivian.com/investors).

Rivian will host an audio webcast to discuss its results and provide a business update at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET today, March 10. The live webcast will be available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/axwnsoak and a replay will be available for four weeks at https://rivian.com/investors.

The one-year Rivian Automotive Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 58.74. The average equity rating for RIVN stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $34.26 billion, with 900.32 million shares outstanding and 742.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 18.16M shares, RIVN stock reached a trading volume of 42475685 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Rivian Automotive Inc. [RIVN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RIVN shares is $92.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RIVN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Rivian Automotive Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $165 to $116. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Rivian Automotive Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rivian Automotive Inc. is set at 5.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for RIVN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 622.86.

RIVN Stock Performance Analysis:

Rivian Automotive Inc. [RIVN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.71.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIVN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.01 for Rivian Automotive Inc. [RIVN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.89, while it was recorded at 41.56 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Rivian Automotive Inc. Fundamentals:

Rivian Automotive Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.00 and a Current Ratio set at 5.10.

Rivian Automotive Inc. [RIVN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $22,478 million, or 66.40% of RIVN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RIVN stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 162,080,423, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 11.50% of the total institutional ownership; AMAZON COM INC, holding 158,363,834 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.03 billion in RIVN stocks shares; and COATUE MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $1.34 billion in RIVN stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

499 institutional holders increased their position in Rivian Automotive Inc. [NASDAQ:RIVN] by around 590,757,014 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 590,757,014 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RIVN stock had 499 new institutional investments in for a total of 590,757,014 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.