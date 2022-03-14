Pfizer Inc. [PFE] Is Currently 2.17 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Pfizer Inc. [NYSE: PFE] jumped around 1.07 points on Friday, while shares priced at $50.27 at the close of the session, up 2.17%. The company report on March 11, 2022 that Pfizer Completes Acquisition of Arena Pharmaceuticals.

Acquisition offers new, differentiated, and potentially best-in-class approach to address needs of a broader number of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases.

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) announced today the completion of its acquisition of Arena Pharmaceuticals, a clinical stage company developing innovative potential therapies for the treatment of several immuno-inflammatory diseases.

Pfizer Inc. stock is now -14.87% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PFE Stock saw the intraday high of $50.90 and lowest of $48.9425 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 61.71, which means current price is +10.73% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 39.05M shares, PFE reached a trading volume of 33685653 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Pfizer Inc. [PFE]?

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Pfizer Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price from $44 to $65. The new note on the price target was released on January 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Pfizer Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $56 to $70, while Cowen kept a Outperform rating on PFE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pfizer Inc. is set at 1.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for PFE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for PFE in the course of the last twelve months was 13.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has PFE stock performed recently?

Pfizer Inc. [PFE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.33. With this latest performance, PFE shares dropped by -2.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PFE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.33 for Pfizer Inc. [PFE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.86, while it was recorded at 48.73 for the last single week of trading, and 47.12 for the last 200 days.

Pfizer Inc. [PFE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pfizer Inc. [PFE] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.58 and a Gross Margin at +57.67. Pfizer Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.57.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.35.

Pfizer Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Pfizer Inc. [PFE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PFE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pfizer Inc. go to 6.70%.

Insider trade positions for Pfizer Inc. [PFE]

There are presently around $190,705 million, or 68.60% of PFE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PFE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 465,274,925, which is approximately 1.159% of the company’s market cap and around 0.04% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 409,985,644 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.61 billion in PFE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $14.32 billion in PFE stock with ownership of nearly 1.792% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pfizer Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 1,777 institutional holders increased their position in Pfizer Inc. [NYSE:PFE] by around 199,183,046 shares. Additionally, 1,261 investors decreased positions by around 131,470,140 shares, while 261 investors held positions by with 3,462,961,136 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,793,614,322 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PFE stock had 508 new institutional investments in for a total of 60,821,629 shares, while 86 institutional investors sold positions of 15,380,125 shares during the same period.