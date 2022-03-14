Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR] gain 25.32% so far this year. What now?

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [NYSE: PBR] slipped around -0.41 points on Friday, while shares priced at $13.76 at the close of the session, down -2.89%. The company report on December 9, 2021 that TechnipFMC Awarded Flexible Pipe Frame Agreements by Petrobras in Brazil.

Regulatory News:.

TechnipFMC (NYSE: FTI) (PARIS: FTI) has been awarded three frame agreements by Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) that reaffirm the Company’s leadership position in Brazil’s flexible pipe market – the industry’s largest and most established market. Altogether, the frame agreements form a large(1) contract for TechnipFMC.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock is now 25.32% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PBR Stock saw the intraday high of $14.24 and lowest of $13.67 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 15.12, which means current price is +28.42% above from all time high which was touched on 03/02/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 33.51M shares, PBR reached a trading volume of 42717814 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PBR shares is $14.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PBR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 08, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while HSBC Securities analysts kept a Hold rating on PBR stock. On August 05, 2021, analysts increased their price target for PBR shares from 15.50 to 16.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for PBR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for PBR in the course of the last twelve months was 4.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has PBR stock performed recently?

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.17. With this latest performance, PBR shares gained by 2.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 43.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 75.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PBR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.22 for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.15, while it was recorded at 13.77 for the last single week of trading, and 11.35 for the last 200 days.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.80 and a Gross Margin at +45.96. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.56.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.66, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.88.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Insider trade positions for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR]

There are presently around $10,724 million, or 22.20% of PBR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PBR stocks are: GQG PARTNERS LLC with ownership of 187,677,799, which is approximately 8.237% of the company’s market cap and around 39.80% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 102,906,286 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.42 billion in PBR stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $581.13 million in PBR stock with ownership of nearly -10.028% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 175 institutional holders increased their position in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [NYSE:PBR] by around 138,992,871 shares. Additionally, 132 investors decreased positions by around 68,879,755 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 571,468,196 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 779,340,822 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PBR stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 35,776,253 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 24,089,311 shares during the same period.