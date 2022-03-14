Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU] Is Currently -2.42 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Peabody Energy Corporation [NYSE: BTU] loss -2.42% or -0.57 points to close at $23.02 with a heavy trading volume of 11383905 shares. The company report on March 7, 2022 that Peabody Announces Financing Arrangement.

Peabody (NYSE: BTU) today announced that it has entered into a financing arrangement with Goldman Sachs providing for a $150 million unsecured multiple draw credit facility. The new arrangement will support the company’s potential near-term liquidity requirements related to the company’s previously disclosed economic coal hedge positions.

At March 4, 2022, the company held coal derivative contracts in aggregate of 2.3 million metric tons. The majority of these contracts were entered into in the first half of 2021 and relate to 1.9 million metric tons of production at the Wambo underground mine in the company’s seaborne thermal segment, which are expected to be mined and settled at a rate of 1.2 million metric tons in 2022 and 0.7 million metric tons in 2023. These hedge contracts were put in place to support the profitability of the mine, securing anticipated average prices of $84 per metric ton through mid-2023. The remaining hedges relate to brokered coal transactions and other blending and optimization activities, which will settle throughout 2022. As market values of the derivatives used as part of Peabody’s hedging program fluctuate, the company generally posts or receives variation margin with its clearing broker.

It opened the trading session at $23.11, the shares rose to $23.55 and dropped to $21.82, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BTU points out that the company has recorded 21.35% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -781.99% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 8.61M shares, BTU reached to a volume of 11383905 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTU shares is $24.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTU stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Peabody Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price from $15 to $22. The new note on the price target was released on October 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Peabody Energy Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while Vertical Research analysts kept a Hold rating on BTU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Peabody Energy Corporation is set at 2.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for BTU in the course of the last twelve months was 12.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

Trading performance analysis for BTU stock

Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.64. With this latest performance, BTU shares gained by 69.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 510.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.99 for Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.90, while it was recorded at 22.47 for the last single week of trading, and 12.64 for the last 200 days.

Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.03 and a Gross Margin at +16.47. Peabody Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.68.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.99.

Peabody Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU]

There are presently around $2,213 million, or 72.50% of BTU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BTU stocks are: ELLIOTT INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT L.P. with ownership of 25,859,970, which is approximately -4.663% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 10,116,471 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $232.88 million in BTU stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $141.08 million in BTU stock with ownership of nearly 13.964% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Peabody Energy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 129 institutional holders increased their position in Peabody Energy Corporation [NYSE:BTU] by around 19,059,156 shares. Additionally, 80 investors decreased positions by around 11,676,209 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 65,384,826 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 96,120,191 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BTU stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,404,739 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 3,314,290 shares during the same period.