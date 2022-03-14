Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] Is Currently -4.04 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Palantir Technologies Inc. [NYSE: PLTR] plunged by -$0.48 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $12.005 during the day while it closed the day at $11.39. The company report on March 8, 2022 that Palantir to Present at the 2022 Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) today announced that Shyam Sankar, Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at 4:45 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:45 p.m. Mountain Time.

At the time of the presentation, a live audio webcast of Palantir’s presentation will be available at https://morganstanley.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1535847&tp_key=44fb8659f1. After the presentation, a replay of the audio webcast will be available on Palantir’s investor relations website at https://investors.palantir.com for at least 15 days.

Palantir Technologies Inc. stock has also gained 3.92% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PLTR stock has declined by -40.71% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -56.66% and lost -37.45% year-on date.

The market cap for PLTR stock reached $23.11 billion, with 2.01 billion shares outstanding and 1.70 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 52.99M shares, PLTR reached a trading volume of 37451133 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLTR shares is $15.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLTR stock is a recommendation set at 3.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Palantir Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $24 to $16. The new note on the price target was released on March 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Palantir Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on PLTR stock. On November 10, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for PLTR shares from 25 to 19.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Palantir Technologies Inc. is set at 0.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for PLTR in the course of the last twelve months was 71.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.30.

PLTR stock trade performance evaluation

Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.92. With this latest performance, PLTR shares dropped by -17.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.63 for Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.70, while it was recorded at 11.41 for the last single week of trading, and 21.10 for the last 200 days.

Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] shares currently have an operating margin of -26.66 and a Gross Margin at +77.99. Palantir Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -33.75.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -27.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.53.

Palantir Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Palantir Technologies Inc. go to 39.17%.

Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,574 million, or 34.90% of PLTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLTR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 127,439,994, which is approximately 6.853% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 84,965,431 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $967.76 million in PLTR stocks shares; and ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $401.88 million in PLTR stock with ownership of nearly -5.26% of the company’s market capitalization.

447 institutional holders increased their position in Palantir Technologies Inc. [NYSE:PLTR] by around 96,656,539 shares. Additionally, 392 investors decreased positions by around 79,011,889 shares, while 111 investors held positions by with 489,261,964 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 664,930,392 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLTR stock had 156 new institutional investments in for a total of 34,813,146 shares, while 135 institutional investors sold positions of 51,014,518 shares during the same period.