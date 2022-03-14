Market cap of Meta Platforms Inc. [FB] reaches 510.66B – now what?

Meta Platforms Inc. [NASDAQ: FB] price plunged by -3.89 percent to reach at -$7.6. The company report on March 3, 2022 that Meta to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference.

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) today announced that David Wehner, chief financial officer, will participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on March 10, 2022 at 3 p.m. Pacific Time.

A live webcast and replay will be available on Meta’s Investor Relations website at: http://investor.fb.com.

A sum of 34597023 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 33.91M shares. Meta Platforms Inc. shares reached a high of $193.56 and dropped to a low of $186.67 until finishing in the latest session at $187.61.

The one-year FB stock forecast points to a potential upside of 42.28. The average equity rating for FB stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Meta Platforms Inc. [FB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FB shares is $325.01 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FB stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Meta Platforms Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $360 to $325. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Meta Platforms Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Meta Platforms Inc. is set at 11.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for FB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for FB in the course of the last twelve months was 13.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.20.

FB Stock Performance Analysis:

Meta Platforms Inc. [FB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.22. With this latest performance, FB shares dropped by -19.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.68 for Meta Platforms Inc. [FB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 263.66, while it was recorded at 191.82 for the last single week of trading, and 324.32 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Meta Platforms Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Meta Platforms Inc. [FB] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.65 and a Gross Margin at +80.79. Meta Platforms Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.38.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.10, with Return on Assets sitting at 24.21.

Meta Platforms Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

FB Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Meta Platforms Inc. go to 18.50%.

Meta Platforms Inc. [FB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $338,061 million, or 79.10% of FB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 181,965,468, which is approximately -0.507% of the company’s market cap and around 0.53% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 158,101,319 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $29.66 billion in FB stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $23.9 billion in FB stock with ownership of nearly 0.086% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Meta Platforms Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 1,800 institutional holders increased their position in Meta Platforms Inc. [NASDAQ:FB] by around 71,432,739 shares. Additionally, 1,517 investors decreased positions by around 137,536,632 shares, while 323 investors held positions by with 1,592,965,449 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,801,934,820 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FB stock had 411 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,637,069 shares, while 179 institutional investors sold positions of 16,100,418 shares during the same period.