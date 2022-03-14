Market cap of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] reaches 44.00M – now what?

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ: CSCW] stock went on an upward path that rose over 10.90% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 17.74%. The company report on March 9, 2022 that Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. Reaches Cooperation Agreement with Guangxi Qiuyinong To Showcase the Beauty of Oriental Tea Art.

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: CSCW) (“Color Star” or the “Company”), an entertainment technology company with a global network that focuses on the application of technology and artificial intelligence in the entertainment industry, announces today its wholly-owned subsidiary Color Sky Entertainment Ltd. has reached a strategic cooperation agreement with Guangxi Qiuyinong Trade Co., Ltd (“Qiu”). Qui’s tea brand, “San Si Yi Ting,” will be introduced to Color Star’s metaverse platform, making it the first Asian tea brand to enter the platform.

The Qiu tea brand “San Si Yi Ting” originates from the fundamentals of Asian tea culture and covers various sectors such as tea categories, featured tea rooms and tea cultural and creative products. Pursuant to the strategic cooperation agreement, Qiu will establish a virtual concept store on the Color World metaverse platform utilizing Color Star’s platform edges and artificial intelligence technology. Both companies expect to strengthen their in-depth cooperation and carry out a series of additional measures related to the Asian tea culture, online sales and cultural popularization. Color Star anticipates Qiu introducing more of its commercial brands into the global market, which can help to promote the tea culture to more countries and regions. This cooperation should both enrich the Color World metaverse platform, as well as extend the development of physical products and virtual products (e.g. NFT products) with partnered enterprises, which the Company believes will in turn bring more profits to Color Star.

Over the last 12 months, CSCW stock dropped by -73.60%.

The market cap for the stock reached $44.00 million, with 146.04 million shares outstanding and 124.29 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.84M shares, CSCW stock reached a trading volume of 15320595 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSCW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

CSCW Stock Performance Analysis:

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.74. With this latest performance, CSCW shares dropped by -51.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -80.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSCW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.48 for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4164, while it was recorded at 0.2210 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6916 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] shares currently have an operating margin of -140.86 and a Gross Margin at -45.30. Color Star Technology Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -142.08.

Return on Total Capital for CSCW is now -22.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.08. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] managed to generate an average of -$175,248 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Color Star Technology Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

CSCW Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSCW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. go to 20.00%.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.40% of CSCW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSCW stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 373,196, which is approximately 66.338% of the company’s market cap and around 11.90% of the total institutional ownership; TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC, holding 103,200 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24000.0 in CSCW stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $18000.0 in CSCW stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ:CSCW] by around 424,327 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 8,777,089 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 8,485,065 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 716,351 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSCW stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 267,491 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 8,749,425 shares during the same period.