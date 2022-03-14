Market Analysts see VEON Ltd. [VEON] gaining to $2.70. Time to buy?

VEON Ltd. [NASDAQ: VEON] jumped around 0.01 points on Friday, while shares priced at $0.37 at the close of the session, up 3.31%. The company report on March 11, 2022 that VEON concludes repayment of VTB Bank loan.

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) (Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a leading global provider of connectivity and internet services, today announces that its subsidiary has prepaid its RUB 30 billion (approximately USD 259 million1) interest-bearing loan with VTB Bank (PJSC) (“VTB”) in accordance with its terms, and the facility has been cancelled. The repayment and cancellation is in compliance with applicable sanctions.

Following this payment to VTB, the VEON Group has no further loans outstanding with VTB.

VEON Ltd. stock is now -78.44% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VEON Stock saw the intraday high of $0.41 and lowest of $0.3556 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.38, which means current price is +53.63% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 22.34M shares, VEON reached a trading volume of 59167603 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about VEON Ltd. [VEON]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VEON shares is $2.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VEON stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for VEON Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2021, representing the official price target for VEON Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VEON Ltd. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for VEON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for VEON in the course of the last twelve months was 1.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has VEON stock performed recently?

VEON Ltd. [VEON] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.82. With this latest performance, VEON shares dropped by -75.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -82.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VEON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 24.38 for VEON Ltd. [VEON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2561, while it was recorded at 0.3762 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7468 for the last 200 days.

VEON Ltd. [VEON]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

VEON Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Insider trade positions for VEON Ltd. [VEON]

There are presently around $154 million, or 25.70% of VEON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VEON stocks are: EXOR CAPITAL LLP with ownership of 78,347,333, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 39.60% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 50,244,644 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.54 million in VEON stocks shares; and TT INTERNATIONAL, currently with $16.51 million in VEON stock with ownership of nearly -0.393% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in VEON Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 69 institutional holders increased their position in VEON Ltd. [NASDAQ:VEON] by around 41,745,888 shares. Additionally, 52 investors decreased positions by around 35,826,863 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 339,096,045 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 416,668,796 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VEON stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,295,191 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 1,153,811 shares during the same period.