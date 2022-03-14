Market Analysts see Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] gaining to $80. Time to buy?

Occidental Petroleum Corporation [NYSE: OXY] loss -0.31% or -0.18 points to close at $57.95 with a heavy trading volume of 48382092 shares. The company report on March 9, 2022 that Occidental Announces Tender Results of Cash Tender Offers for Certain of its Senior Notes.

Occidental (NYSE: OXY) today announced the tender results of its offers to purchase for cash (each, an “Offer” and collectively, the “Offers”) its outstanding notes listed in the tables below (the “Notes,” and each, a “Series” of Notes) in two separate pools (each, a “Pool”). The Offers were made on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase dated February 28, 2022 (the “Offer to Purchase”). In connection therewith, Occidental further announced that it is increasing (a) the maximum aggregate purchase price of Pool 1 Notes (as defined below) it will accept for purchase, excluding accrued but unpaid interest (as amended herein, the “Pool 1 Maximum Purchase Price”), from the previously announced amount of $1,500,000,000 to $1,527,015,840 and (b) the maximum aggregate purchase price of Pool 2 Notes (as defined below) it will accept for purchase, excluding accrued but unpaid interest (as amended herein, the “Pool 2 Maximum Purchase Price”), from the previously announced amount of $1,000,000,000 to $1,289,817,270. Capitalized terms used in this release but not otherwise defined have the meaning given in the Offer to Purchase.

The Offers expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on March 4, 2022 (such time and date, the “Expiration Time”).

It opened the trading session at $56.74, the shares rose to $58.88 and dropped to $56.47, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for OXY points out that the company has recorded 131.99% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -168.04% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 26.81M shares, OXY reached to a volume of 48382092 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OXY shares is $50.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OXY stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Occidental Petroleum Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $35 to $29. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Occidental Petroleum Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $37 to $39, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on OXY stock. On October 18, 2021, analysts increased their price target for OXY shares from 35 to 50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Occidental Petroleum Corporation is set at 3.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for OXY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for OXY in the course of the last twelve months was 7.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for OXY stock

Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.21. With this latest performance, OXY shares gained by 43.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 131.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 89.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OXY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.83 for Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.96, while it was recorded at 56.71 for the last single week of trading, and 31.81 for the last 200 days.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY]

There are presently around $40,524 million, or 75.70% of OXY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OXY stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 112,531,760, which is approximately -2.402% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 99,516,764 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.77 billion in OXY stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.45 billion in OXY stock with ownership of nearly 0.846% of the company’s market capitalization.

385 institutional holders increased their position in Occidental Petroleum Corporation [NYSE:OXY] by around 57,458,590 shares. Additionally, 346 investors decreased positions by around 34,963,648 shares, while 162 investors held positions by with 606,869,461 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 699,291,699 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OXY stock had 144 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,177,589 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 10,567,735 shares during the same period.