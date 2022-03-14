Market Analysts see Li Auto Inc. [LI] gaining to $38. Time to buy?

Li Auto Inc. [NASDAQ: LI] traded at a low on 03/11/22, posting a -14.70 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $22.17. The company report on March 11, 2022 that CANG: December Quarter Results Met Expectations, but Soft Revenue Guidance for March Quarter Should Mark a Quarterly Trough for 2022.

By T. Moore, CFA.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 19627869 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Li Auto Inc. stands at 10.18% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.32%.

The market cap for LI stock reached $27.62 billion, with 933.51 million shares outstanding and 223.21 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.17M shares, LI reached a trading volume of 19627869 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Li Auto Inc. [LI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LI shares is $42.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LI stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Li Auto Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Macquarie raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Li Auto Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $43, while Bernstein analysts kept a Outperform rating on LI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Li Auto Inc. is set at 2.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for LI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.94.

How has LI stock performed recently?

Li Auto Inc. [LI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.58. With this latest performance, LI shares dropped by -26.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.64 for Li Auto Inc. [LI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.32, while it was recorded at 25.15 for the last single week of trading, and 29.68 for the last 200 days.

Li Auto Inc. [LI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Li Auto Inc. [LI] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.77 and a Gross Margin at +21.33. Li Auto Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.19.

Return on Total Capital for LI is now -2.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.80. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Li Auto Inc. [LI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 19.09. Additionally, LI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 17.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.99.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 123.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.Li Auto Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.20 and a Current Ratio set at 5.40.

Insider trade positions for Li Auto Inc. [LI]

There are presently around $4,959 million, or 26.90% of LI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 28,842,854, which is approximately 6.861% of the company’s market cap and around 0.32% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,006,242 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $332.69 million in LI stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $324.45 million in LI stock with ownership of nearly -1.096% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Li Auto Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 158 institutional holders increased their position in Li Auto Inc. [NASDAQ:LI] by around 65,951,871 shares. Additionally, 100 investors decreased positions by around 13,863,328 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 143,879,035 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 223,694,234 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LI stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,231,628 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 5,373,765 shares during the same period.