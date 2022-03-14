Market Analysts see KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE] gaining to $26.30. Time to buy?

KE Holdings Inc. [NYSE: BEKE] stock went on a downward path that fall over -8.73% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -30.76%. The company report on February 25, 2022 that KE Holdings Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results on March 9, 2022 Eastern Time.

KE Holdings Inc. (“Beike” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BEKE), a leading integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 after the U.S. market close on Wednesday, March 9, 2022.

The Company’s management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 P.M. Eastern Time on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 (9:00 A.M. Beijing Time on Thursday, March 10, 2022).

Over the last 12 months, BEKE stock dropped by -82.97%. The one-year KE Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 59.34.

The market cap for the stock reached $9.03 billion, with 1.18 billion shares outstanding and 877.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.89M shares, BEKE stock reached a trading volume of 29066839 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE]:

Goldman have made an estimate for KE Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 18, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 31, 2022, representing the official price target for KE Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $21 to $30, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on BEKE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KE Holdings Inc. is set at 1.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for BEKE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.91.

BEKE Stock Performance Analysis:

KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -30.76. With this latest performance, BEKE shares dropped by -52.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BEKE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.34 for KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.40, while it was recorded at 12.54 for the last single week of trading, and 24.87 for the last 200 days.

Insight into KE Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.75 and a Gross Margin at +19.59. KE Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.65.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.51.

KE Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

BEKE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BEKE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KE Holdings Inc. go to 19.18%.

KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,207 million, or 47.70% of BEKE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BEKE stocks are: SB GLOBAL ADVISERS LTD with ownership of 73,026,983, which is approximately -5.692% of the company’s market cap and around 0.89% of the total institutional ownership; LONE PINE CAPITAL LLC, holding 30,957,063 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $310.81 million in BEKE stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $225.61 million in BEKE stock with ownership of nearly 2.281% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in KE Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 128 institutional holders increased their position in KE Holdings Inc. [NYSE:BEKE] by around 99,101,686 shares. Additionally, 80 investors decreased positions by around 37,003,770 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 282,901,549 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 419,007,005 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BEKE stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 45,312,360 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 15,544,175 shares during the same period.