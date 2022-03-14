Macy’s Inc. [M] Stock trading around $23.64 per share: What’s Next?

Macy’s Inc. [NYSE: M] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.52% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.68%. The company report on March 10, 2022 that Model and Celebrity Designer Nicole Williams English Launches Limited-Edition Collection With Macy’s.

The Nicole Williams English x bar III collection includes trend-forward pieces that are seamlessly incorporated into everyday life.

Today, Nicole Williams English, celebrity designer and television personality launched a collection in collaboration with bar III. Designed in partnership with Reunited Clothing, the Nicole Williams English x bar III collection includes spring styles in sleek silhouettes for the ultimate seasonal capsule wardrobe. Available in sizes XXS to XXL with select pieces in plus, customers can enjoy 19 styles ranging from $49.50 to $99.50. Discover the Nicole Williams English x bar III assortment on macys.com and in select Macy’s stores nationwide.

Over the last 12 months, M stock rose by 26.21%. The one-year Macy’s Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 25.92. The average equity rating for M stock is currently 3.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.91 billion, with 313.80 million shares outstanding and 291.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 15.12M shares, M stock reached a trading volume of 12547038 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Macy’s Inc. [M]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for M shares is $31.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on M stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Macy’s Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $45 to $40. The new note on the price target was released on February 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Macy’s Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $33 to $35, while Gordon Haskett kept a Buy rating on M stock. On February 23, 2022, analysts increased their price target for M shares from 32 to 34.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Macy’s Inc. is set at 1.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for M stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for M in the course of the last twelve months was 5.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

M Stock Performance Analysis:

Macy’s Inc. [M] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.68. With this latest performance, M shares dropped by -12.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for M stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.07 for Macy’s Inc. [M]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.55, while it was recorded at 23.43 for the last single week of trading, and 23.50 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Macy’s Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Macy’s Inc. [M] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.05 and a Gross Margin at +40.87. Macy’s Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.65.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 46.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.80.

Macy’s Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

M Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for M. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Macy’s Inc. go to -3.22%.

Macy’s Inc. [M] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,786 million, or 86.70% of M stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of M stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 35,817,107, which is approximately -21.892% of the company’s market cap and around 0.18% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 28,907,177 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $683.37 million in M stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $284.09 million in M stock with ownership of nearly -8.838% of the company’s market capitalization.

211 institutional holders increased their position in Macy’s Inc. [NYSE:M] by around 28,005,083 shares. Additionally, 220 investors decreased positions by around 67,165,926 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 149,568,126 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 244,739,135 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. M stock had 99 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,661,363 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 4,290,250 shares during the same period.