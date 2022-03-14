Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] Stock trading around $18.10 per share: What’s Next?

Kinder Morgan Inc. [NYSE: KMI] plunged by -$0.45 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $18.665 during the day while it closed the day at $18.10. The company report on February 7, 2022 that Kinder Morgan Announces Southern California Renewable Diesel Hub Project.

First mover of segregated renewable diesel (R99) by pipeline.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE: KMI) today announced the receipt of the necessary commercial commitments to move forward with the permitting and construction of a renewable diesel hub in Southern California. Once constructed, the Southern California renewable diesel hub will enable customers to aggregate renewable diesel batches (R99) in the Los Angeles area and move them on SFPP, L.P.’s pipeline system to the high demand markets in Colton (inland Empire) and Mission Valley (San Diego), California, creating up to 20,000 barrels per day (bpd) of blended diesel throughput capacity at its truck racks with the ability to expand in the future. This Southern California renewable diesel hub, and the previously announced Northern California renewable diesel hub, collectively represent an investment by KMI of over $50 million in the distribution of renewable fuels in California, just over half of which was contemplated in the 2022 budget.

Kinder Morgan Inc. stock has also loss -3.93% of its value over the past 7 days. However, KMI stock has inclined by 13.05% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 13.34% and gained 14.12% year-on date.

The market cap for KMI stock reached $41.04 billion, with 2.27 billion shares outstanding and 1.98 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 17.90M shares, KMI reached a trading volume of 13592144 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KMI shares is $19.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KMI stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Kinder Morgan Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on September 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Kinder Morgan Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Stifel analysts kept a Hold rating on KMI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kinder Morgan Inc. is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for KMI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for KMI in the course of the last twelve months was 20.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

KMI stock trade performance evaluation

Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.93. With this latest performance, KMI shares gained by 4.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KMI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.82 for Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.38, while it was recorded at 18.47 for the last single week of trading, and 17.17 for the last 200 days.

Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.14 and a Gross Margin at +36.30. Kinder Morgan Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.10.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.69, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.43.

Kinder Morgan Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KMI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kinder Morgan Inc. go to -3.62%.

Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $24,267 million, or 60.20% of KMI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KMI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 172,797,753, which is approximately 2.337% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 170,832,381 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.09 billion in KMI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.5 billion in KMI stock with ownership of nearly 0.112% of the company’s market capitalization.

683 institutional holders increased their position in Kinder Morgan Inc. [NYSE:KMI] by around 73,874,207 shares. Additionally, 539 investors decreased positions by around 90,227,980 shares, while 152 investors held positions by with 1,176,639,823 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,340,742,010 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KMI stock had 181 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,188,073 shares, while 98 institutional investors sold positions of 13,587,131 shares during the same period.