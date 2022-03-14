JP Morgan lifts Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. [KALA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: KALA] surged by $0.42 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $1.70 during the day while it closed the day at $1.69. The company report on March 8, 2022 that Kala Pharmaceuticals Announces EYSUVIS® Now Covered on UnitedHealthcare Commercial and Cigna Medicare.

— Expands Commercial Coverage to 118 million lives and Medicare Coverage to 7.1 million lives –.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., (NASDAQ:KALA), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therapies for diseases of the eye, today announced that UnitedHealthcare, one of the largest commercial health care plans in the United States, covering approximately 13 million lives, has added EYSUVIS (loteprednol etabonate ophthalmic suspension) 0.25% as a covered brand on its commercial formularies effective March 2022. EYSUVIS now has coverage for approximately 118 million lives, or 70% of all commercial lives.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock has also gained 171.79% of its value over the past 7 days. However, KALA stock has inclined by 3.05% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -47.68% and gained 39.67% year-on date.

The market cap for KALA stock reached $110.70 million, with 65.05 million shares outstanding and 64.85 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.56M shares, KALA reached a trading volume of 15894187 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. [KALA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KALA shares is $6.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KALA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 06, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for KALA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.90.

KALA stock trade performance evaluation

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. [KALA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 171.79. With this latest performance, KALA shares gained by 113.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KALA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 82.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 89.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.72 for Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. [KALA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8933, while it was recorded at 1.1700 for the last single week of trading, and 2.6148 for the last 200 days.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. [KALA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.20 and a Current Ratio set at 5.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. [KALA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KALA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. go to 40.90%.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. [KALA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $44 million, or 49.70% of KALA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KALA stocks are: RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 10,874,613, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,134,773 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.3 million in KALA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $3.65 million in KALA stock with ownership of nearly -4.551% of the company’s market capitalization.

36 institutional holders increased their position in Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:KALA] by around 3,470,536 shares. Additionally, 72 investors decreased positions by around 7,850,850 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 14,475,272 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,796,658 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KALA stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,009,982 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 4,684,202 shares during the same period.