Imperial Petroleum Inc. [IMPP] moved down -27.66: Why It’s Important

Imperial Petroleum Inc. [NASDAQ: IMPP] slipped around -1.38 points on Friday, while shares priced at $3.61 at the close of the session, down -27.66%. The company report on March 8, 2022 that Imperial Petroleum Announces Agreement to Acquire Two Product Tankers.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (Nasdaq: IMPP) announced today that it has entered into an agreement to acquire two M.R. refined petroleum product tankers, built at SLS Shipbuilding, South Korea in 2008 and at Shin Kurushima Dockyard, Japan in 2011 respectively, with an aggregate capacity of approximately 97,000 dwt, from Brave Maritime for an aggregate purchase price of about $31 million, with delivery on a charter free basis expected by end of May 2022. The Company expects to finance the purchase price with cash-on-hand and new senior secured bank debt for which it is in discussions to secure with an international financial institution. The transaction with Brave Maritime, which is affiliated with members of the Vafias family, was approved by the Company’s audit committee comprised of independent directors.

Compared to the average trading volume of 27.18M shares, IMPP reached a trading volume of 21607116 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Imperial Petroleum Inc. [IMPP]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Imperial Petroleum Inc. is set at 1.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for IMPP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for IMPP in the course of the last twelve months was 18.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.10.

How has IMPP stock performed recently?

Imperial Petroleum Inc. [IMPP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.80.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IMPP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.31 for Imperial Petroleum Inc. [IMPP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.86, while it was recorded at 5.08 for the last single week of trading.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. [IMPP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Imperial Petroleum Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Insider trade positions for Imperial Petroleum Inc. [IMPP]

There are presently around $8 million, or 12.10% of IMPP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IMPP stocks are: GLENDON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 799,447, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; MSD PARTNERS, L.P., holding 439,581 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.59 million in IMPP stocks shares; and TOWERVIEW LLC, currently with $1.43 million in IMPP stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

13 institutional holders increased their position in Imperial Petroleum Inc. [NASDAQ:IMPP] by around 2,212,919 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,212,919 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IMPP stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,212,919 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.