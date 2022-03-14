For Plug Power Inc. [PLUG], Analyst sees a rise to $30. What next?

Plug Power Inc. [NASDAQ: PLUG] plunged by -$1.45 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $26.65 during the day while it closed the day at $24.44. The company report on March 1, 2022 that Plug Power Announces 2021 Fourth Quarter Results.

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG), a leading provider of turnkey hydrogen solutions for the global green hydrogen economy, has announced today its 2021 fourth quarter results. The quarterly shareholder letter has been posted at https://www.ir.plugpower.com/Q421Plug.

A conference call will be held today, March 1, 2022.

Plug Power Inc. stock has also gained 5.94% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PLUG stock has declined by -28.99% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 1.16% and lost -13.43% year-on date.

The market cap for PLUG stock reached $14.12 billion, with 577.04 million shares outstanding and 519.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 20.93M shares, PLUG reached a trading volume of 18526140 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Plug Power Inc. [PLUG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLUG shares is $41.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLUG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Plug Power Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Positive, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $39 to $33. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Plug Power Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $42 to $38, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on PLUG stock. On March 02, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for PLUG shares from 50 to 46.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Plug Power Inc. is set at 1.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLUG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 28.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.44.

PLUG stock trade performance evaluation

Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.94. With this latest performance, PLUG shares gained by 6.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLUG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.93 for Plug Power Inc. [PLUG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.23, while it was recorded at 25.07 for the last single week of trading, and 28.96 for the last 200 days.

Plug Power Inc. [PLUG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] shares currently have an operating margin of -79.41 and a Gross Margin at -30.72. Plug Power Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -91.56.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.15, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.22.

Plug Power Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.90 and a Current Ratio set at 10.60.

Plug Power Inc. [PLUG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,411 million, or 54.70% of PLUG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLUG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 49,661,545, which is approximately 0.51% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 48,032,562 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.17 billion in PLUG stocks shares; and ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH, currently with $553.17 million in PLUG stock with ownership of nearly 29.303% of the company’s market capitalization.

326 institutional holders increased their position in Plug Power Inc. [NASDAQ:PLUG] by around 34,507,977 shares. Additionally, 229 investors decreased positions by around 25,493,015 shares, while 100 investors held positions by with 243,248,654 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 303,249,646 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLUG stock had 124 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,863,406 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 4,801,747 shares during the same period.